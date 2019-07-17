WHITEHALL — On their way home to Bayonne, New Jersey, two U.S. Coast Guard 65-foot cutters, the Hawser and Line, docked in Whitehall on Tuesday night.
And at about 6:30 p.m., an active-duty crew of 16 tightened things down, preparing to spend the night moored along the Champlain Canal behind the Skenesborough Museum on Skenesborough Drive.
“As we were coming through, everything looks so nice,” said Dan Torres, executive petty officer of the Hawser, about their passage into Whitehall.
Momentarily distracted, the crew from both boats took note of a large water snake slithering past their boats.
“Looks like a water moccasin,” one crew member said, while others talked about the various poisonous water snakes.
Torres said they had been patrolling Lake Champlain, but could not share how long they had been gone or what they were looking for on the lake.
Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that the Hawser and Line would be assisting the Burlington Coast Guard station this past weekend, which patrols 490 square miles of the lake in Vermont and New York up to the Canadian border.
The boats traveled to Lake Champlain via the Hudson River and the New York State Canal System.
Free summer meals
In several county school districts, more than 50 percent of the children receive free breakfast and lunch during the school year. To fill in the summer gap, the Regional Food Bank has partnered with the Salem Courthouse Community Center to make sure county children 18 and under get a meal every day.
The free lunches, available to all children, are served weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 9 at the Salem Courthouse Community Center, 58 East Broadway.
According to Betsy Dickson, director of children’s programs at the food bank, the food bank provides the meals and the Salem Courthouse program offers activities for the children.
Lunches vary, but Dickson said they are always non-perishable and include a chocolate milk, a protein like a cheese spread, beef jerky or peanut butter, a grain like crackers or a tortilla, and two fruits such as applesauce and raisins.
“They get a healthy meal every day,” Dickson said.
Dead animal case going to trial
A Hartford resident's case is going to trial in September after a settlement regarding the dumping of hundreds of dead farm animals on a Hartford farm could not be reached.
Larry Burch was charged criminally on multiple counts of violating the town landfill laws, and during a July 15 hearing in Salem a Sept. 25 trial date was set.
Burch's case was moved from Hartford to the Salem court, after Hartford Justice Sharon Schofield recused herself from the case.
Burch, and Charles and Lois Potter, were charged with violating a Hartford landfill ordinance prohibiting the stockpiling and dumping of animals, after officials said Burch dumped hundreds of dead farm animals onto Potter's farm.
In late June, the Potters settled with the town.
Family day at the fairgrounds
It's "Little House on the Prairie" family day on July 27 at the Washington County Fair Farm Museum.
The free family fun day will focus on all things "Little House on the Prairie," a series of books by Laura Ingalls Wilder.
Organizers said the day offers activities, visits with animals and foods based on Ingalls' books.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fairgrounds are located on Route 29 in Easton.
