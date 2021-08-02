Closed for decades, Wallie's restaurant reopens in Greenwich

GREENWICH — After years of decay and two years of reconstruction, the lights are on again at Wallie’s, Greenwich’s beloved downtown restaurant.

The restaurant had a “soft opening” on July 9, said co-owner Ted Bearor.

The community response “has been overwhelmingly positive," he said.

"Opening a restaurant is always challenging, but people have responded enthusiastically. It’s been busy every night we’ve been open,” Bearor said.

Wallie’s started in 1929 as a sandwich shop, Bearor said. It grew to become the go-to place in town for dining out and celebrating special occasions. But the restaurant closed during an economic downturn about 20 years ago. The building sat vacant for years, its roof leaking and the interior decaying.

When Bearor and his silent partner took over, “there were pigeons in the hood system in the kitchen,” Bearor said. “The floors had buckled and the ceilings were collapsing. It would have been easier to tear it down and rebuild.”

The solid stone foundation and sturdy hand-hewn beams made reconstruction feasible. Wallie’s turned out to be two buildings joined by the facade. Bearor believes they date to the Civil War era, when much of downtown Greenwich was built.