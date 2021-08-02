Closed for decades, Wallie's restaurant reopens in Greenwich

GREENWICH — After years of decay and two years of reconstruction, the lights are on again at Wallie’s, Greenwich’s beloved downtown restaurant.
The restaurant had a “soft opening” on July 9, said co-owner Ted Bearor.
The community response “has been overwhelmingly positive," he said.
"Opening a restaurant is always challenging, but people have responded enthusiastically. It’s been busy every night we’ve been open,” Bearor said.
Wallie’s started in 1929 as a sandwich shop, Bearor said. It grew to become the go-to place in town for dining out and celebrating special occasions. But the restaurant closed during an economic downturn about 20 years ago. The building sat vacant for years, its roof leaking and the interior decaying.
When Bearor and his silent partner took over, “there were pigeons in the hood system in the kitchen,” Bearor said. “The floors had buckled and the ceilings were collapsing. It would have been easier to tear it down and rebuild.”
The solid stone foundation and sturdy hand-hewn beams made reconstruction feasible. Wallie’s turned out to be two buildings joined by the facade. Bearor believes they date to the Civil War era, when much of downtown Greenwich was built.
The project was aided by grants from New York State Main Street and Empire State Development. Demolition and hazardous materials abatement began in 2018. Kuzmich Restorations Inc. “did an amazing job,” removing layers of materials that had been installed over the decades, Bearor said. Two floors of apartments on the south end of the building were demolished for a loft over what would become the pub. Both the interior and exterior received not only structural repairs but also complete face-lifts.
“We could have opened in 2020 but we lost a year due to COVID,” Bearor said. “I can’t believe we’re here right now after all we’ve been through.”
Bearor has 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including positions at The Sagamore, Whiteface Lodge, the Lodge at Six Flags, and three restaurants, including George’s in Lake George.
“This is the first time in my career that I could design my own spaces,” Bearor said. “It actually works!”
The main entrance is through what Bearor called “the mercantile area,” with the maître-d’s desk and display shelves. Eventually it may have Wallie’s merchandise and farmers market-type products, Bearor said.
The dining room can seat 60, with dark floors and tables, white walls and deep red curtains. The goal is a 1940s feel, Bearor said. “We won’t have tablecloths,” he said. “Tablecloths scream ‘expensive.’ We don’t want to turn anyone away due to a perception of cost.”
The pub at the south end was the first part of the building to reopen.
“It will be our bread and butter,” Bearor said. “People in Greenwich haven’t had a place to hang out and socialize.” Twelve beers are on tap at the black granite bar, along with wine and professionally mixed cocktails. There’s a classic mirror behind the serving area. Exposed beams frame the opening to the loft, which has more seating.
To the right of the bar is the Green Room dining area. A sliding door can close it off for private functions. The cozy décor includes an electric fireplace, a 1930s encyclopedia found upstairs and veterans' photos and memorabilia from the community.
Scattered through the pub area are framed newspaper covers from World Wars I and II, discovered in the basement. Vintage Greenwich High pennants and team photos hang on the walls. An old aerial photo of Greenwich is displayed in the loft. Bearor remembers it from his high school days when it hung in the office of the principal, Dr. Fitzgerald.
“You only saw it when you were sent to the principal’s office,” Bearor said.
The restaurant is permitted to seat 150. Because of the variety of the rooms, “there are a number of different spaces and feels in the building,” Bearor said. “You could come here five times and have five different feels and experiences.”
Chef Ed Clark is “amazing,” Bearor said. “He and the kitchen crew have done a fabulous job from scratch.” The menu for now is pub fare: “shareables” such as chili nachos and fried cheese curds, soups, salads and entrees including sandwiches, fish and chips, and hamburgers. Prices range from $5.50 for a bowl of New England clam chowder to $21.75 for fish and chips.
“We’re not quite there yet” on a separate menu for the dining room, Bearor said. “It will come in time. We have lots of ideas. Nothing’s set in stone yet.”
Wallie’s is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday. Seating is first come, first served.
“We’ve been challenged by lack of staff,” Bearor said. “The demand (for the restaurant) is there but we’ve had to modify hours and days.”
The restaurant has created 35 jobs, Bearor said. “It’s a catalyst for revitalizing downtown,” he said. “Since we started, we’ve seen shops reopening along Main Street.”
Wallie’s is at 52-54 Main St. in Greenwich. For more information, visit walliesofgreenwich.com or on Facebook, or call 518-531-4573.