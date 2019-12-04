{{featured_button_text}}
Under new ownership

Seen here is the Clinton Inn on Route 9N in Lake George, which was recently purchased for $3.2 million. 

 MICHAEL GOOT mgoot@poststar.com

LAKE GEORGE — The Clinton Inn on Route 9N was recently sold for $3.22 million. 

The two parcels at 3250 Lakeshore Drive were acquired by Lakeshore Beach Properties and Stonegate Resort LLC on Nov. 25, according to Warren County deed records.

Both corporations list an address of 1 Glen Ave. in Scotia (Schenectady County,) which is where Glen Sanders Mansion is located. However, an official with mansion owner Mazzone Hospitality said that this corporation is a separate real estate company that operates out of the property in Scotia and it is not affiliated with Mazzone. 

The Clinton Inn property has cottages, standard or deluxe cabins and an Adirondack Tudor-style house, according to its website. There is also a large heated pool, private sandy beach, swim float and an array of activities including tennis, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton and a children’s playground.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments