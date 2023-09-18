From a press release: On Sunday, Sept. 17 hundreds of climate activists from the Capital District and Hudson Valley traveled to New York City for the March to End Fossil Fuels.

Dozens of climate groups from the greater Capital District attended, including, Citizen Action, GreenFaith, PAUSE/350Albany, Progressive Schenectady, and Community Advocates for a Sustainable Environment among them.

The march and rally are in conjunction with the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit 2023 in NYC on Sept. 20 that will demonstrate a will to accelerate the transition to a more equitable renewable-energy based, climate-resilient global economy, according to a press release for the event.

Organizers wish to halt federal approvals for new fossil fuel projects; phase out of fossil fuel drilling and provide a just transition to a renewable energy future, according to the event’s press release.

“Progressive Schenectady has put climate activism at the very top of our agenda because we recognize that the climate crisis impacts such a wide range of humanitarian concerns - food security, disease, displacement, war and political instability,” Vicki Michela of Progressive Schenectady said in a statement.