QUEENSBURY — A day of activities to educate people about climate change will take place Friday at SUNY Adirondack.
Climate Hope in Action will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the student center. The event is supporting the global climate strike inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has held weekly protests on Fridays to urge world leaders to step up efforts to fight climate change. Demonstrations are being held all over the world ahead of the UN Climate Summit in New York City on Monday.
Among the activities include a chance to test-drive two electric cars. National Grid has partnered with the nonprofit Green Energy Consumers Alliance and Whiteman Chevrolet to bring a Chevy Bolt and Chevy Volt to campus. Licensed drivers can take the cars for a spin. National Grid offers discounts on these vehicles in addition to a state rebate of $2,000 and federal tax credit of up to $7,500.
Tables will be set up for representatives from local environmental organizations such as Transitions, Citizens Action, New York Renews, North Country Climate and Stop NY Fracked Gas Pipeline.
In the cafeteria, Thunberg’s Ted Talk will be shown. Tony Krivitski, a member of the Warren County Safe and Quality Bicycling Organization, will give a presentation on the climate crisis, and Lale Davidson will talk about the state’s new Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which passed in June.
Chartwell’s will have a sustainable food table in its teaching kitchen.
This event is part of a yearlong series to help students become more engaged on the environment.
On Sept. 27, One Hundred Thousand Poets for Change will be participating in the climate strike with poetry and music on the environment, climate change, and sustainability, at 4:30 p.m. in the Visual Arts Gallery of Dearlove Hall.
North Country Climate Reality will hold meetings on Sept. 30, Nov. 4 and Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in Room 128 of Bryan Hall.
On Oct. 28 at Crandall Public Library, SUNY Adirondack and North Country Climate Reality will host ecologist, author and cancer survivor Sandra Steingraber, who will speak about the documentary, “Living Downstream.”
