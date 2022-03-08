Climate change is key topic at International Women’s Day event

GLENS FALLS — The Sixth Annual International Women’s Day Luncheon at The Park Theater hosted a climate crisis discussion with a focus on how it affects women and girls around the world.

The panel discussion, led by founding members of the North Country Earth Action group, highlighted the need for action at the local, state and federal levels.

The Adirondack branch of the American Association of University Women, Zonta Club of Glens Falls and Soroptimist International of the Adirondacks hosted the annual event. NCEA members Catherine Atherden, Diane Collins, Lisa Adamson and Bernice Mennis raised awareness of the impact that climate change has on the environment and society at large.

“There needs to be a fundamental change in behavior. Everyone must change their habits,” Atherden said after the panel discussion. “Otherwise it will fail.”

Collins spoke about COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference that was held in Scotland in 2021.

She said she wanted to focus on the conference because global solutions are the key to combatting the crisis. She said that national solutions alone won’t be enough.

Collins noted that world leaders met in 1994 prior to the first climate conference held by the United Nations in 1995.

“Yes, world leaders have been gathering since 1994 to address climate change, and still national self-interest overwhelms objectives,” she said.

She said that one grand change that could occur for next year’s conference, being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, would be to have more women leadership to the decision-making table. She said John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, may be the individual they need to lobby for that to happen.

There are already marginalized groups that may not be represented at this year's conference, she said.

“There are concerns already that the high costs of hotels in Egypt will keep low-income people away,” Collins said.

Adamson talked about things that can be done at the state level to address climate change.

On the NCEA website there is a “Gov. Hochul Watch Legislative Action 2021-2022” with updates regarding actions the Governor’s Office is or isn’t taking to address the climate.

Adamson said there are times where some representatives don’t seem to know the difference between a long-term solution and a false solution.

“I feel that we have the potential and capacity to support Gov. Hochul, but also to participate where some of the proposals are maybe what we are calling ‘greenwashing’ or false solutions,” Adamson said.

Mennis said she loves the outdoors and education.

She said that she wakes up every morning surrounded by nature, and she taught for roughly 30 years. She said that throughout her career teaching women at a Vermont college and men in prison, she found that they all had wisdom.

Her job as a teacher was to see how their wisdom could flourish, and education was a key, she said.

“We can’t solve problems using the same kind of thinking you used when you created them,” Mennis said.

The panel discussed how people can get involved locally. One of the members of the crowd exclaimed that the topic was perhaps the most important one that was touched on at the event.

Atherden said everyone has to change the way they act toward the climate and how they look at the crisis.

She said everyone should reduce the money that they spend on things and opt for more sustainable and green purchases.

“You vote not only at the ballot box, but you vote with your dollar,” she said.

Atherden highlighted that, historically, women have not been in the room where discussions are had and decisions are made. She urged all of the women in attendance, particularly the younger generation, to get involved in their local governments.

She encouraged everyone to go to board and council meetings. She said other local boards, such as planning and zoning boards, have connections to the climate.

“Whether it’s sustainable housing, all of this housing is going out and it’s not green. There’s nothing green about it,” she said. “We can all push for those kinds of things.”

To learn more about what actions to take and what bills or proposed legislation regarding climate are up for discussion, visit the NCEA’s website at northcountryearthaction.org.

