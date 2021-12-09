Climate action group shifts gears for COVID concerns

GLENS FALLS — North Country Earth Action took a day off from sharing climate-focused messages to ask the community to do their part in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Catherine Atherden, a member of North Country Earth Action, was joined by other group members and Queensbury Town Board member Harrison Freer as they held signs across from Glens Falls Hospital on Thursday.

They lighted signs said "we heart nurses" and propped up smaller lighted letters spelling out "get vaccinated" until dark.

Atherden said the group is usually focused on climate action and some political topics, but saw a need during the pandemic to say something else to the community.

"We have a light brigade that has been mainly climate crisis focused and some political, supporting specific people, so this is a one-off. It's not something we would normally do, but we were so disheartened by the reaction in this area," Atherden said.

The climate activism group decided it was important to encourage the community to get a COVID vaccination shot as the number of cases and deaths in the area continues to rise.

Atherden also said the nurses needed a little more recognition in this time of strain on hospital staff.

"My brother is a nurse and it's not easy," she said. "It is hard work and they must feel disheartened when every COVID case in the ICU is from an unvaccinated person."

Group member Pete Roland reflected on his gratitude for freedom of speech as Pemma Reed shared her distaste for the recent comments she has heard regarding the vaccination.

"Isn't it great that we live in America? They can say what they want, but so can we," Roland remarked, pointing to the signs.

Freer, Atherden, Reed and Roland, along with Diane Collins, Bernice Mennis, Lisa Adamson and Gus Myhrberg, stood in the below-freezing temperatures smiling under their masks as cars honked in support of their message.

