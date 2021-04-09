Clifton Park woman sentenced in crash that killed two Cambridge residents

FORT EDWARD — The Clifton Park woman accused of driving drunk and while on drugs and causing a crash that killed two Cambridge residents, was sentenced on Friday to 4 to 12 years in prison.
Lindsey Godfrey, 29, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court in January to vehicular manslaughter for causing the Aug. 8 crash that killed Cambridge residents Richard Chadwick, 43, and his mother-in-law, 77-year-old Alice Hahn. Chadwick’s wife, Jill, was seriously injured.
Godfrey was traveling east on state Route 313 in Jackson in her 2017 Subaru when she collided with the 2019 Subaru that Chadwick was driving. Police said Godfrey had a blood alcohol content of 0.12% and there was marijuana in her system. In New York, 0.08% blood alcohol content is the threshold for DWI.
The investigation determined that Godfrey veered off the roadway then overcorrected, crossing the center lane and hitting the other vehicle. Godfrey told authorities she was also likely using her phone to access the GPS. Police said she was meeting up with a group to go tubing in the Batten Kill.
The Chadwicks and Hahn had been celebrating Jill Chadwick’s birthday and were headed back from a trip to Vermont at the time of the crash.
Jill Chadwick read a lengthy victim impact statement, saying her life was forever changed last Aug. 8 — the day the family was celebrating her birthday.
“I will never again have any more anniversaries, birthdays, holidays or just enjoying everything with my husband and my mom,” she said.
Godfrey said she was so sorry for the sorrow, hurt and anger that she caused the family.
“It was not fair, nor ever my intention, that your family’s paying the price for my addiction. I never woke up thinking I could hurt anyone because of my own problems,” she said.
“If I could go back in time and take care of my health, or never drive that day, or trade places, I would do so in a heartbeat. No apology seems to be enough and maybe ever will. I’m just sorry from the core of my soul,” she said.
Godfrey said she takes full responsibility and will do her best to help other addicts to prevent such horrible consequences as this.
Richard “DJ” Chadwick was a graduate of Hartford school and worked as a special education teacher at Hoosic Valley Central School for 18 years.
Hahn worked at what was then Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge for more than 20 years, serving as the director of environmental services.
Jill Chadwick is a music teacher at Cambridge Central School.
Godfrey’s sentencing was delayed, because she needed to recuperate from a third surgery she underwent for injuries suffered in the crash.
