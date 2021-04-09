Clifton Park woman sentenced in crash that killed two Cambridge residents

“I will never again have any more anniversaries, birthdays, holidays or just enjoying everything with my husband and my mom,” she said.

Godfrey said she was so sorry for the sorrow, hurt and anger that she caused the family.

“It was not fair, nor ever my intention, that your family’s paying the price for my addiction. I never woke up thinking I could hurt anyone because of my own problems,” she said.

“If I could go back in time and take care of my health, or never drive that day, or trade places, I would do so in a heartbeat. No apology seems to be enough and maybe ever will. I’m just sorry from the core of my soul,” she said.

Godfrey said she takes full responsibility and will do her best to help other addicts to prevent such horrible consequences as this.

Richard “DJ” Chadwick was a graduate of Hartford school and worked as a special education teacher at Hoosic Valley Central School for 18 years.

Hahn worked at what was then Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge for more than 20 years, serving as the director of environmental services.

Jill Chadwick is a music teacher at Cambridge Central School.