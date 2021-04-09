Clifton Park woman gets 4 to 12 years in prison for causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents

“Jesus is your only true hope for forgiveness. Jesus is the hope that your hurt life needs,” she said.

Godfrey said she was so sorry for the sorrow, hurt and anger that she caused the family.

“It was not fair, nor ever my intention, that your family’s paying the price for my addiction. I never woke up thinking I could hurt anyone because of my own problems,” she said while sobbing.

“If I could go back in time and take care of my health, or never drive that day, or trade places, I would do so in a heartbeat. No apology seems to be enough and maybe ever will. I’m just sorry from the core of my soul,” she said.

Godfrey said she takes full responsibility and will do her best to help other addicts to prevent such horrible consequences as this.

Judge Kelly McKeighan noted the grace of Hahn’s words.

“You heard the word forgiveness being uttered, which is kind of amazing,” he said.

Another phrase that struck him was “totally avoidable.” He said Godfrey must take responsibility for what she did that day.