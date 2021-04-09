Clifton Park woman gets 4 to 12 years in prison for causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents

FORT EDWARD — The Clifton Park woman accused of driving drunk and while on drugs and causing a crash that killed two Cambridge residents, was sentenced on Friday to 4 to 12 years in prison.
Lindsey Godfrey, 29, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court in January to vehicular manslaughter for causing the Aug. 8 crash that killed Cambridge residents Richard Chadwick, 43, and his mother-in-law, 77-year-old Alice Hahn. Chadwick’s wife, Jill, was seriously injured.
Godfrey was traveling east on state Route 313 in Jackson in her 2017 Subaru when she collided with the 2019 Subaru that Chadwick was driving. Police said Godfrey had a blood alcohol content of 0.12% and there was marijuana in her system. In New York, 0.08% blood alcohol content is the threshold for DWI.
The investigation determined that Godfrey veered off the roadway then overcorrected, crossing the center lane and hitting the other vehicle. Godfrey told authorities she was also likely using her phone to access the GPS. Police said she was meeting up with a group to go tubing in the Batten Kill.
Jill Chadwick read an emotional statement that quoted extensively from Scripture. The family was celebrating her birthday and on their way back from a trip to Vermont at the time of the crash.
In an instant, she became a widow and orphan.
“I will never again have any more anniversaries, birthdays, holidays or just enjoying everything with my husband and my mom,” she said.
She remembers being next to her husband holding his hand as he was fighting to stay alive. She never expected having to make funeral arrangements for her 43-year-old husband and her mother at the same time.
Richard “DJ” Chadwick was a graduate of Hartford school and worked as a special education teacher at Hoosic Valley Central School for 18 years.
Hahn worked at what was then Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge for more than 20 years, serving as the director of environmental services.
“While my heart grieves their loss, I have full assurance that they are with the Lord in heaven,” she said.
Jill Chadwick is a music teacher at Cambridge Central School. After the tragedy, she began seeing a Christian counselor and has worked to try to forgive Godfrey.
Chadwick said her heart truly breaks for her.
“Your life will be forever plagued for the choices you made that day,” she said. “You will never be able to understand what you took from us that day. You took a mother, a son, a grandmother, a brother, a husband.”
Chadwick said while Godfrey must be held accountable for the choices she made on Aug. 8, she prays that Godfrey will embrace reconciliation for her sins.
“Jesus is your only true hope for forgiveness. Jesus is the hope that your hurt life needs,” she said.
Godfrey said she was so sorry for the sorrow, hurt and anger that she caused the family.
“It was not fair, nor ever my intention, that your family’s paying the price for my addiction. I never woke up thinking I could hurt anyone because of my own problems,” she said while sobbing.
“If I could go back in time and take care of my health, or never drive that day, or trade places, I would do so in a heartbeat. No apology seems to be enough and maybe ever will. I’m just sorry from the core of my soul,” she said.
Godfrey said she takes full responsibility and will do her best to help other addicts to prevent such horrible consequences as this.
Judge Kelly McKeighan noted the grace of Hahn’s words.
“You heard the word forgiveness being uttered, which is kind of amazing,” he said.
Another phrase that struck him was “totally avoidable.” He said Godfrey must take responsibility for what she did that day.
“The only thing you can do, the only responsibility you have is to make yourself a better person, to fix things forward, you can’t fix things backward.”
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said Godfrey’s statement was heartfelt, but her actions on Aug 8 were avoidable.
“The choices that Lindsey made resulted in the death of two people — from drinking and driving, looking at her phone, smoking pot and driving,” he said.
Jordan said he hopes Godfrey follows through on her promise to get help in prison for her substance abuse problem.
Godfrey’s lawyer, Matt Chauvin, said she has had an ongoing issue with substance abuse and is actively seeking treatment and counseling.
Chauvin said he has never seen someone as remorseful as his client during his career as a prosecutor and a defense attorney.
“She truly has accepted responsibility and just feels so horribly for the position that she put them in,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.