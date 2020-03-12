Clifton Park resident tests positive for coronavirus

A third Saratoga County resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The adult lives in Clifton Park. However, the Saratoga County Public Health Department does not believe the case is connected to the two other residents of the county who tested positive on Saturday. Public Health also does not think the case is related to two cases announced Thursday in Albany County.

"The Department of Public Health investigation is ongoing to determine how they were exposed to the virus and, so far, there is no connection to other confirmed cases," said county spokesman Ridge Harris.

Public Health is also tracking all the individuals with whom the person came into contact recently.

The two previous cases involved a 57-year-old CVS pharmacist who worked on Main Street in Queensbury and a 52-year-old woman who traveled to Miami for a conference and came in contact with a Pennsylvania woman who tested positive.

For questions regarding COVID-19, Public Health officials are directed residents to call the state Department of Health Hotline at 1-888-364-3065. The county Public Health Department is overwhelmed with calls.

If someone believed they have COVID-19 symptoms, they should call their primary care physician to make an appointment, according to Public Health.