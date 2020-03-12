Clifton Park resident tests positive for coronavirus

A third Saratoga County resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The adult lives in Clifton Park. However, the Saratoga County Public Health Department does not believe the case is connected to the two other residents of the county who tested positive on Saturday. Public Health also does not think the case is related to two cases announced Thursday in Albany County.
"The Department of Public Health investigation is ongoing to determine how they were exposed to the virus and, so far, there is no connection to other confirmed cases," said county spokesman Ridge Harris.
Public Health is also tracking all the individuals with whom the person came into contact recently.
The two previous cases involved a 57-year-old CVS pharmacist who worked on Main Street in Queensbury and a 52-year-old woman who traveled to Miami for a conference and came in contact with a Pennsylvania woman who tested positive.
For questions regarding COVID-19, Public Health officials are directed residents to call the state Department of Health Hotline at 1-888-364-3065. The county Public Health Department is overwhelmed with calls.
If someone believed they have COVID-19 symptoms, they should call their primary care physician to make an appointment, according to Public Health.
Symptoms of the virus include cough, fever, trouble breathing and pneumonia.
While there is currently no vaccine to prevent the virus, Public Health urged residents to take simple steps that can slow down the spread of the illness, which could keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed.
Those steps are:
• Practice social distancing and avoid handshakes.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick or have a fever.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
This is a developing story. Check back at poststar.com later for more.
