CLIFTON PARK — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s has announced plans for a new destination retail store in Clifton Park.

The new 70,000-square-foot store will be the outdoor retailer’s fourth location in the state. The Times Union reported that the outdoor retailer hopes to open the store in 2024 at the former Northstar Chevrolet car dealership at 400 Clifton Park Center Road.

“The Adirondacks have played a huge role in our nation’s sporting heritage and our country’s world-leading history of conservation. We are honored to open our newest Bass Pro Shops in Clifton Park,” said Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops. “This location will not only pay tribute to the region’s past, but will proudly outfit the sportsmen, women and families who continue to enjoy the Adirondacks today. For that, we are humbled, excited and deep down proud.”

Like all Bass Pro Shops locations, the new store will feature a completely unique custom design, geared to the aesthetics of the Adirondacks. It is envisioned as a tribute to the great sporting heritage of the region and a celebration of the sportsmen and women of New York and will combine retail with entertainment, outdoor education and conservation, according to a news release.

The store will offer equipment and clothing for all outdoor adventures, including hiking, backpacking, wildlife viewing, camping and other related outdoor gear. A gift and nature center will feature a wide variety of outdoor-themed and related items, including Big Cedar Home & Cabin décor and accessories.

A team of artists and craftsmen will design the store’s localized imagery to reinforce its immersive outdoor theme. Bass Pro Shops locations feature a large aquarium and water features stocked with native fish species, thousands of local antiques and artifacts, hundreds of trophy fish and wildlife mounts, and murals depicting local scenes.

The new location will host dozens of events throughout the year aimed at connecting new audiences — and particularly children — to the outdoors. Hands-on demonstrations and interactive activities will be offered such as “Gone Fishing,” an annual event which aims to introduce families to fishing through catch-and-release ponds, casting games and free fishing seminars with the goal of creating the next generation of conservationists. More than 100,000 kids caught a fish at Bass Pro Shops events last year alone, many for the first time. The store will also support local conservation organizations that protect wildlife and habitat.