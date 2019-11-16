Cleverdale barn turns 100 years old

QUEENSBURY — Dr. Robin Inwald was never a history buff.
But history came to life for her in 1993 when her family purchased a farm on the lake side of Cleverdale Road, built in the early 1800s by James S. Ripley. The property boasts two barns, one of which is a large white barn built in 1919.
The white barn turns 100 years old this year, and Inwald hopes to preserve it for many years to come.
After her family bought the property, she started finding all kinds of 1800s artifacts around the property and inside the barns.
“When I came onto this property, and I saw all these things, that’s when I began to study history,” said Inwald, a police psychologist.
She read books by Howard Mason, who wrote about Lake George and a history column, “Backward Glances,” published for years in The Post-Star. She extracted stories and information from old-timers at the Washington County Fair and its Farm Museum.
“Finally they got used to me, and some of them came over and they remembered this barn,” she said, “and they remembered going across the lake with the apples and going with the lumber and all that.”
In the 1880s, James Ripley’s son sold the farmhouse and barns to Warren F. Gunn, father of Franklin F. Gunn, a Warren County school commissioner. Franklin Gunn’s family eventually sold the property to Dr. Fred Fielding, who fancied himself a gentleman farmer.
Fielding, whose name is on the side of the white barn, turned the property into a dairy farm in 1919. The big white barn was originally two barns.
“So we know that these two barns were put together in 1919,” Inwald said, “but I suspect they were built before, probably after the horse barn, or they might have been moved from somewhere else down the road. It’s hard to say how they got here, but we know for sure they were put together in 1919.”
The date is also seen on the outside of the barn. Fielding kept between 13-20 cows in the lower level, before eventually changing the farm into an apple orchard. Two apple trees are still producing apples on the property.
The hay loft upstairs contains a hay track, as well as myriad treasures Inwald has salvaged, preserved and tagged over her 26 years on the lakeside farm. The vast wooden room is filled with treasures like an ash coal sifter, cigar boxes, fishing nets, antique fishing poles, skis, wagon wheels, a horse plow, trophies from yacht club races on Lake George, apple baskets, collections of books and well hooks that would once pick dead animals out of the well.
Pipes carried water up from the lake into a water tank to feed the cows kept downstairs.
Fielding’s heirs sold the farmhouse, milk house and barns to Ralph and Elizabeth Schoenherr in the late 1930s. In 1978, the two barns, silo and milk house were sold to Ray Nelson, who in turn sold them to John McCall around 1983. The milk house, then turned into a cottage, burned down in the fall of 1990. The Inwald family purchased the barns and ranch house in 1993.
In 1997, the Inwalds raised the adjacent 1845 three-horse-stall red barn on a hydraulic lift, giving it a new foundation. It is used for boat storage. The slate roof of the original tile silo was restored in 1998.
The entire north wall of the 100-year-old white barn was rebuilt after insect damage was discovered between the stucco and the exterior barn wood.
Inwald has thought about creating her own farm museum on the site, but the property is zoned residential, she said. Four generations of family and four sets of grandparents hold a family reunion every summer at the farm, camping out and sailing on the lake.
“It’s a nice big family now,” she said, “and everybody really loves it here.”
The property is in a trust that doesn’t expire until 21 years after her last child is deceased. She is hoping to keep the property and its barns in good shape and in the family for as long as possible.
“This is what I want to give to my children and great-grandchildren and grandchildren,” she said. “And I think they all feel the same. It’s a wonderful place to be.”
