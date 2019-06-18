County clerks from around the area say there are many unknowns still about how the newly passed law requiring immigrants in the country illegally to be issued driver’s licenses will work.
The law, signed Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, takes effect in 120 days.
Warren County Clerk Pamela Vogel said clerks are going to ask for a meeting to get information from the state.
“I think it’s hard to tell exactly how this is going to be implemented,” she said.
Vogel said it could affect the county financially if additional staffing is needed to process these requests. The Department of Motor Vehicles office currently has 1 1/2 vacant positions. The office has been using some temporary workers and creative scheduling to cover shifts.
“We’re doing the best we can with our offices, because they’re extremely busy,” she said.
She did not know how much demand there would be for the licenses from immigrants without legal permission to be in the country.
“I want Warren County residents to know that we will service them first,” she said.
Washington County Clerk Stephanie Lemery said her concerns are also about increased workload and training, as well as what type of documentation has to be provided to get the licenses.
U.S. citizens have to bring six points of identification, which can include things such as a birth certificate, Social Security card and proof of residence.
“What is that going to entail for the undocumented individual?” she said.
Lemery said she believes there are too many unanswered questions for clerks to begin issuing licenses.
She pointed out, however, that she took an oath to uphold the state constitution. She is hoping to get these questions answered in the next 120 days.
Essex County Clerk Joseph Provoncha joined Vogel at a news conference on Monday, opposing the law. He said Tuesday he believes the new law creates a situation where the state is legalizing something that is illegal according to federal law. He said he would comply with it, however.
“If it’s the law, we do have to issue the licenses. I took a constitutional oath to obey the law,” he said.
Provoncha said he did not think there would be a large influx of immigrants in the country illegally who are seeking licenses.
“I don’t think it’s going to be burdensome. We do have some farms up here though, and that’s where they will be located,” he said.
One complication is that some identifying documents could be in a foreign language, and the county does not have any translators on staff, according to Provoncha.
The difficulty of verifying documents is also an issue for Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner. He blasted the law in a statement, saying Democrats in the Legislature and Cuomo “disregarded public safety, public opinion and case law” in passing this legislation.
“This law creates loopholes for fraud and sets a double standard for people applying for a standard license,” he said. “Furthermore, county DMV clerks are not professionally trained in detecting fraudulent foreign documents. I only hope the state DMV will rise as the voice of reason and address these abysmal failings when they write the regulations for this misguided law.”
Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, led opposition to the law. Jordan, Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, all voted against the bill.
Also voting no was Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who broke with her party as one of about 10 Democrats voting against the measure.
“As a state legislator I am unwilling to reward individuals who are in this country unlawfully with the same privileges bestowed upon those men and women who have adhered to the legal process to become a citizen,” Woerner said in a news release.
Woerner said she casts her votes after speaking with constituents on all sides of an issue. She also often uses surveys to get input from a broad cross-section of people.
“Then I cast votes that are consistent with the majority of the input I receive,” she said.
Woerner said the federal government should work to fix the immigration system.
