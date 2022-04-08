Cleanup of boat launch site rescheduled due to rain

GLENS FALLS — The volunteer cleanup for the boat launch site at the end of Shermantown Road scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

The site has been flooded by recent rains and is underwater, according to a news release.

The project was an initiative of the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Glens Falls Water and Sewer Department. The cleanup, which was suggested by St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School student Stella Ross, will be rescheduled at a later date.

The boat launch accesses the Hudson River from the south side of the city’s water and sewer treatment Plant on Shermantown Road. Small boats, canoes and kayaks can travel the river between the dam at Route 9 and a dam by the Wheelabrator incinerator in Hudson Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0