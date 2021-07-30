Cleanup from flooding continues in Washington, Saratoga counties

Former church floods

The former location of the Turning Point Wesleyan Church in Fort Edward flooded again. Mud could be seen at the property and the doors to the building were open.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The church closed as of May 1, 2020. It was flooded in April 2019 when heavy rains washed out the roads.

It was unclear if the building was being used for a new purpose.

Saratoga County was also hit hard. The area of Route 9 and Ballard Road in Wilton was submerged for 50 to 75 yards, according to Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, who is also chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

Spier Falls Road in Moreau remained closed on Friday because of washouts.

A woman was rescued by kayak from her flooded home on Northern Pines Road in Gansevoort after the adjacent creek overflowed, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.

The American Red Cross is helping the two people displaced from the residence.

Rainfall amounts

About 1.84 inches of rain fell in Glens Falls on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. That is not too far off the record of 1.89 inches set in 1974.