Cleanup from flooding continues in Washington, Saratoga counties

Crews were cleaning up Friday from the damage caused by Thursday’s flooding in parts of Washington and Saratoga counties.
In Argyle, crews were repairing the road after a mudslide on Route 40 in the vicinity of County Farm Road made it impassable.
County Route 49, Moore Road and East Lake Road in Argyle were also flooded, according to Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety.
There were also reports of trees down on Route 40.
The Dollar General store in Argyle remained closed on Friday morning after about an inch of water settled on the floor. Store manager Kristine Bailey said the store has dried out and an evaluator was coming to assess any damage. She said she expected that the store would reopen later that day.
There were also reports of flooded basements on Lick Springs Road and East Street.
Hardy said there was a lot of flooding in Fort Edward including at Blodgett Road, O’Brien Road, Anthony Road, Drifting Ridge Road and Route 4 at the intersections with Lock Road and Blackhouse Road.
Hardy said most of these roads have reopened. In Argyle, Street Road was expected to be open by the end of Friday. However, a section of Hunter Road was expected to remain closed as work continues.
Former church floods
The former location of the Turning Point Wesleyan Church in Fort Edward flooded again. Mud could be seen at the property and the doors to the building were open.
The church closed as of May 1, 2020. It was flooded in April 2019 when heavy rains washed out the roads.
It was unclear if the building was being used for a new purpose.
Saratoga County was also hit hard. The area of Route 9 and Ballard Road in Wilton was submerged for 50 to 75 yards, according to Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, who is also chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.
Spier Falls Road in Moreau remained closed on Friday because of washouts.
A woman was rescued by kayak from her flooded home on Northern Pines Road in Gansevoort after the adjacent creek overflowed, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.
The American Red Cross is helping the two people displaced from the residence.
Rainfall amounts
About 1.84 inches of rain fell in Glens Falls on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. That is not too far off the record of 1.89 inches set in 1974.
Nearly 8 inches of rain have fallen this month — about double the normal amount.
The rain moves out of the area as July wraps up.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high temperature of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain may return at the start of August on Sunday with a 40% chance of thunderstorms and a high temperature of 76 degrees.
