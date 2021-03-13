Cleanup about to start at historic Victory Mills site

The old mill on Gates Avenue, overlooking Fish Creek, was used for various industrial purposes for more than 170 years, from 1846 until about 2000.

The 230,000-square-foot, five-story mill has long been the dominant structure in the tiny village at the eastern edge of Saratoga County, in an area where late stages in the Revolutionary War Battles of Saratoga took place in 1777 — hence the name of the village. The mill is currently in dilapidated condition, with the building identified as having asbestos-containing materials, lead-based paint and mold growth.

Known soil contaminants at the 6.6-acre site include semi-volatile organic compounds, polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, and heavy metal. An environmental investigation completed last fall found that while the contamination is extensive, there is no threat to the general public.

DEC officials said work will begin this spring and take about three months. Under the approved plan, heavily contaminated soil will be removed and disposed of off-site, while less-contaminated areas can be remediated by covering them with 2 feet of clean soil in open space areas, or covered with building, asphalt or concrete in areas that are going to be developed. Other construction can't start until DEC certifies the cleanup as complete.