Clean Air group sues Moreau Planning Board, Biochar Solutions over proposed fertilizer plant

MOREAU — The Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls has filed an Article 78 lawsuit against the Moreau Planning Board and Saratoga Biochar Solutions and its CEO, Ray Apy, seeking to block the company from establishing in the Moreau Industrial Park.

The litigation follows the August approval by town officials of site plans for the construction and operation of a carbon fertilizer plant in the industrial park.

The lawsuit claims that the Planning Board did not follow the legal process necessary to approve the site plans submitted by the company and that the board failed to follow the recommendations of the State Environmental Quality Review when making their decisions.

The Article 78 lawsuit was filed on Sept. 26 in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County. Article 78 proceedings are used to appeal the decision of a New York state or local agency to the New York courts.

Saratoga Biochar proposes to manufacture an agricultural fertilizer from hundreds of thousands of tons of sewage sludge, which would be trucked in annually from Long Island, metro-New York City, western Connecticut and Massachusetts, and the Hudson Valley, according to a news release from the Clean Air Action Network , or CAAN, on Thursday.

The company's CEO, Ray Apy, said on Thursday he is confident the board and his company will easily defeat the petition.

"It is an unfortunate delay for us," he said.

Apy said he has not yet been served paperwork, but knows the Planning Board has, so his company and legal counsel have been preparing a defense for the court proceedings. According to the town, the Planning Board was served on Oct. 6.

According to the release, the local environmental organization is represented by Pace Environmental Litigation Clinic.

"Ensuring that state and local government agencies abide by the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQR) is crucial in preventing hasty and unsupported approvals of industrial facilities like this one. We hope that filing this Article 78 petition will be the first step in holding the Town of Moreau Planning Board accountable and in keeping the community safe,” said Megan Gaddy, a third-year Pace University law student and student intern at the Pace Environmental Litigation Clinic.

CAAN, in its release, said that neither Saratoga Biochar nor its parent company, Northeastern Biochar, have ever built or operated a biochar facility, or any other type of facility, and the Moreau plant would be the first of its kind to operate in the state.

The project received criticism from the community throughout the process, and a group was formed in opposition to the proposed plant. The "Not Moreau" group distributed lawn signs to supporters and created a Facebook group to publicly share their objections.

"When the company submitted a revised air permit application to the NYS DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation) in June, it stated that the facility would release PFAS chemicals, a fact previously denied by Saratoga Biochar. The state of New York set its drinking water limit for PFAS chemicals at 10 parts per trillion, due to the serious health impacts of human exposure. Many community water supplies in the state already exceed this health standard," CAAN states.

Planning Board member Ann Purdue was adamantly opposed to passing the project, after hearing the public outcry and thoroughly reviewing the documents provided by the company as well as the DEC. Purdue suggested the board request further research and an expert review at Biochar's expense, but she was outnumbered by her fellow board members.

“Who would have imagined that the town supervisor would welcome in a company like Saratoga Biochar that would threaten us with pollution, stench and noise, thus ruining our quality of life and negatively impacting our health? All to make a product that may not even be safe for its intended purpose as a carbon fertilizer for agriculture,” said Mary Clear, a longtime Moreau homeowner whose residence is located near the proposed site.

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said "in the town's best interest" he cannot comment on the company or the project in light of the ongoing litigation.

"I will say that such a petition was anticipated, regardless of what the town Planning Board ultimately decided," Kusnierz said.

Planning Board members did not respond to Post-Star requests for comment on Thursday.