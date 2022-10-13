Clean Air Action Network of sues Moreau Planning Board and Biochar Solutions

MOREAU — Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Saratoga Biochar Solutions from going into the Moreau Industrial Park.

The Article 78 petition by the environmental group names as defendants the Moreau Planning Board, Biochar CEO Ray Apy and Saratoga Biochar Solutions.

The lawsuit claims that the Moreau Planning Board did not follow the legal process necessary when it approved the site plans submitted by the company and that board members failed to follow the recommendations of the State Environmental Quality Review Act, or SEQRA, when making their decisions.

The petition was filed on Sept. 26 in Saratoga County Court.

Saratoga Biochar proposes to manufacture an agricultural fertilizer from hundreds of thousands of tons of sewage sludge, which would be trucked in annually from Long Island, Metro-New York City, Western Connecticut and Massachusetts, and the Hudson Valley, according to a news release from CAAN on Thursday.

Apy said on Thursday he is confident the board and his company will easily defeat the petition.

"It is an unfortunate delay for us," he said.

