Claudia Braymer named to climate action committee

QUEENSBURY — Claudia Braymer is the newest member of the New York State Association of Counties Climate Action Standing Committee, giving the Warren County Board of Supervisors representation on the committee.

Martha Saurbrey, NYSAC president, announced on Feb. 9 that the Glens Falls 3rd Ward supervisor will be joining the bipartisan committee.

Braymer is serving her fourth term on the Warren County Board of Supervisors and is an attorney practicing in environmental law.

She has already written a proposed resolution that would provide more technical planning and funding assistance to county governments, leading the way in responding to the impacts of climate change.

"I'm honored to be part of NYSAC's Climate Action Standing Committee because stopping the problems caused by climate change is critically important for our entire state," Braymer said in a news release.

The climate action committee was created in December. The objective for the group is to discuss ways to address the changing climate and identify opportunities for collaborative work in creating more resilient communities at the county level.

The committee will also take concerns and recommendations from county departments that will be affected by climate change and engage governments at the slate and local level to work together to tackle the task of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Kevin Geraghty, supervisor and chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said he was pleased to have a voice from the county on the standing committee.

"We are glad that NYSAC appointed Supervisor Braymer to this important committee and we appreciate it when any of our Warren County supervisors take a leadership role on the statewide level," he said in a news release.

The NYSAC Climate Action Standing Committee will meet at the 2022 NYSAC Legislative Conference in Colonie from March 14 through March 16.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

