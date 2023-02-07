GLENS FALLS — On Tuesday, Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer spoke about trading in her many professional hats for one she is most passionate about.

After beginning her new position as deputy director of Protect the Adirondacks on Feb. 1, Braymer said she still has a couple of weeks to decide, but she is “leaning toward leaving the Board of supervisors” and not running for re-election in November.

Protect the Adirondacks is “a nonprofit, grassroots membership organization dedicated to the protection and stewardship of the public and private lands of the Adirondack Park, and to building the health and diversity of its natural and human communities for the benefit of current and future generations.”

“I have a few more weeks to decide before we need to start petitioning, but I can tell you I am leaning toward not running for re-election,” she told The Post-Star on the phone on Tuesday afternoon. “I really enjoyed serving my constituents of Ward 3, but I also think it’s time to hand off the reins and dive into my new role in the next calendar year.”

Braymer, a Democrat, explained she was involved in several part-time endeavors, but her new position was something she felt passion for and to which she wanted to be able to devote most of her time.

Braymer, an environmental attorney, has experience with the organization after assisting it in the Article 14 legal case that found the extra-wide Class II trails in the Forest Preserve, approved and constructed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Park Agency, violated the state constitution.

She said her new role as deputy director, and in the near future taking over as executive director, will allow her to explore and work on a range of projects.

“I’m going to be working on a broad range of issues, mostly our advocacy programs and that involves reviewing some of the decisions the APA and DEC are putting out for public comment, new actions going to be taken in the Forest Preserve and I’ll still be working on the Article 14 case, which is not entirely wrapped up,” Braymer explained.

She said she was first introduced to Protect the Adirondacks about 10 years ago when the nonprofit was a client while she was working for John Caffry, who still serves as a member of the board.

Charles Clusen, chairman of organization, welcomed Braymer to the team in a news release on Feb. 1.

“We’re thrilled to bring Claudia Braymer aboard. There are few people out there with the set of skills that Claudia brings as an experienced environmental attorney, as someone who worked with us for more than 10 years to defend Forever Wild, who has strong experiences with regional and local planning and zoning, who has served in local government and knows the realities and challenges facing Adirondack Park and North Country communities, who has trekked all around the park, and who has an unquenchable passion for the Forest Preserve and wild beauty of the Adirondack Park,” Clusen said.

“Claudia has made her life in the North Country and we’re very pleased that (she) will be the face of the future of Protect the Adirondacks,” he said.

Braymer is also excited to join her new group of colleagues.

“It’s really gratifying to be able to work for an organization whose mission I care deeply about and one that values the leadership, collaboration and advocacy skills that I bring to the table,” Braymer said Tuesday of her new position.