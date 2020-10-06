Claudia Braymer highlighting consensus-building skills in Assembly race

On bail reform, she said she was persuaded last year that the state bill had to be amended.

“I don’t practice criminal law,” she said. “I had a lot of discussions with our district attorney and our public defender. They said there were problems. I was one of the people on the county board who pushed for changes. I was with the Republicans who were calling for changes.”

She is reasonably content with the amendments that were made.

“There might still be some need to make some changes going forward but I don’t think we’re seeing the same scope of problems as before,” she said, adding that she suspects continued complaints about bail reform are “a campaign strategy.”

“I do support the concept of bail reform, because I don’t think there should be two forms of justice, one for people with money and one for people without money,” she said.

The idea of bail reform was to eliminate cash bail requirements for most crimes, in which people with little money had to remain in jail while wealthier people charged with the same crime could pay bail and be released until their trial.

Braymer added that critics who say she “isn’t from here” need to rethink that philosophy.

“Yes, I am not from here. But I chose to live here. I’m an example of what we can bring here and have our children stay here and grow small businesses here,” she said.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.