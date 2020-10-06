Claudia Braymer highlighting consensus-building skills in Assembly race

Claudia Braymer is offering consensus-building and advocacy skills in her run for the Assembly.
“I have the advocacy skills, I would be a strong member of the majority and I understand working family concerns,” she told The Post-Star editorial board Monday. “I’m really good at collaborating and working toward solutions.”
Braymer, D-Glens Falls, is an environmental lawyer and is married with two young children. She has been a Warren County supervisor, representing Glens Falls Ward 3, since 2015.
“I believe I bring a different voice,” she said, noting that the county board has many retired people. “I’m a working mom. And I’m a woman.”
She’s running for the 114th Assembly District seat. The district includes all of Warren and Essex counties and portions of Saratoga and Washington counties. Also running are Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, a Republican, and former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood, running on the Serve America Movement line.
If elected to the Assembly, Braymer said, she would be able to get the region’s views to the table because she’s a Democrat. The Democrats hold the majority in the Assembly.
“Being in the majority will help me have a seat at the table. I think that’s important for people to remember,” she said.
But she sees herself as a centrist.
“I’m going to do a great job representing all of us,” she said. “I will be independent. I’m going to do my homework, trying to make the best decision for us.”
She has been researching rural broadband, which she sees as a priority.
Efforts to bring more broadband to the region have faltered, and she has specific ideas on how to proceed, although she added that she doesn’t blame the current representatives.
“Both Sen. Little and our current assemblyman have had good intentions,” she said.
She wants to get rid of the state Department of Transportation right-of-way fee for broadband infrastructure.
“That is really hampering investment, because they have to spend so much money” to extend into rural areas, she said.
Also, grant programs should not be defined by federal census blocks, she said.
“It doesn’t correspond with anything on the ground, actual roads or townships,” she said. “That needs some work on the federal level.”
Broadband is a priority for businesses, as well as being essential to virtual learning, she said.
“As a younger person, I really appreciate the importance of having broadband,” she said.
On bail reform, she said she was persuaded last year that the state bill had to be amended.
“I don’t practice criminal law,” she said. “I had a lot of discussions with our district attorney and our public defender. They said there were problems. I was one of the people on the county board who pushed for changes. I was with the Republicans who were calling for changes.”
She is reasonably content with the amendments that were made.
“There might still be some need to make some changes going forward but I don’t think we’re seeing the same scope of problems as before,” she said, adding that she suspects continued complaints about bail reform are “a campaign strategy.”
“I do support the concept of bail reform, because I don’t think there should be two forms of justice, one for people with money and one for people without money,” she said.
The idea of bail reform was to eliminate cash bail requirements for most crimes, in which people with little money had to remain in jail while wealthier people charged with the same crime could pay bail and be released until their trial.
Braymer added that critics who say she “isn’t from here” need to rethink that philosophy.
“Yes, I am not from here. But I chose to live here. I’m an example of what we can bring here and have our children stay here and grow small businesses here,” she said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
