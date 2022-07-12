Classic Chris-Craft wooden boat to be auctioned for lake-protection programs

LAKE GEORGE — Jeff Killeen is donating his classic 1929 Chris-Craft Cadet wooden boat, which will be auctioned by the Lake George Association at its Summer Gala on July 23.

The volunteer chairman of the not-for-profit LGA has cared for the wooden powerboat for 25 years. All proceeds from the auctioning of the 22-foot, triple-cockpit boat named “The Laker” will benefit the LGA’s lake-protection programs.

The boat’s appraised value is $40,000, and bidding will open at $25,000.

“’The Laker’ has brought many smiles to the faces of my family over the years and I look forward to seeing the big smile on the face of the winning bidder,” Killeen said. “This is a rare, highly collectible boat that is in perfect running condition and ready to make memories for its new owner for years to come.

Killeen, who lives on Lake George year-round, said that he is downsizing his wooden boat collection.

He said that he hopes to find his beloved boat a home with another Lake George wooden boat enthusiast.

“The Laker” has a 6-foot beam and is equipped with all original parts, including the 1929 Chrysler Imperial 100-horsepower. The boat is a two-time winner of the “Most Original Lake George Boat” award at the Lake George Antique and Classic Boat Rendezvous.

The LGA Summer Gala will take place on July 23 under the open-air tent at the Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George starting at 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets are on sale for $200 on the LGA’s website.

Anyone who is unable to attend but wants to bid on the classic Chris-Craft or other live auction items can either “live bid” over the phone with a live auction concierge, or place a “ghost bid” in advance with a not-to-exceed amount.

To make arrangements for those types of bids, contact Tyra MacGuffie, LGA director of development, at tmacguffie@lakegeorgeassociation.org, or 518-668-3558, extension 302.

“What better scenario could there be for someone who loves wooden boats and loves Lake George?” Killeen said. “You can make this beauty your own and make a truly meaningful donation to the long-term protection of the most beautiful Lake in the world.”