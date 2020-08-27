Classes at Whitehall High School delayed following storms

But every part of the high school experienced some form of flooding. That includes 8 inches of water in the buildings's boiler room and 5 feet in the school's pool filtration room.

The building's carpeting has been removed and drying equipment is in place throughout the facility. Remediation efforts are being developed to ensure there is no water in between walls and to prevent mold growth.

In his letter, Dee said representatives from the state's Department of Emergency Services and the Washington County Department of Emergency Services toured the damaged school Tuesday.

State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and staff representing Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, were also in attendance.

"I am pleased to share that each of these individuals/organizations fully understand the significance of the damage and what we as a district are up against. All have offered to be of support to our district as we move ahead and better understand our needs," Dee wrote.

Also Thursday, the village announced it has lifted a boil-water advisory that was put in place hours after the storms blew through.

A tree fell on a 14-inch water main, damaging 8 feet of pipe. The pipe has since been repaired.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

