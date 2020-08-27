Classes at Whitehall High School delayed following storms

WHITEHALL — In-person learning for students enrolled at Whitehall Junior-Senior High School has been delayed indefinitely after the facility suffered extensive flood damage caused by a series of thunderstorms earlier this week, the school district announced Thursday.
The plan is to begin in-person learning at the school sometime in the second marking period, Dee stated in a letter posted on the school district's website.
"Our goal is to have our students and staff back in a safe and clean building during the second marking period. If there is any way that we can bring everyone back into a safe and clean environment before that time, we certainly will," Dee wrote in the letter.
A pair of storms flooded streets, brought down trees and knocked out power Monday in areas of northern Washington County.
Powerful thunderstorms ripped through the village on Monday, dumping nearly 6 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms knocked down trees and flooded Village Hall, damaging paper documents.
Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith said the village is making good headway in cleaning up after Monday’s storms, but much work remains.
At Whitehall Elementary School, in-person instruction is still scheduled to begin on Sept. 8. The building suffered some damage after high winds ripped skylights from the roof, leading to extensive damage in the gym.
The majority of the flood damage in the building is centered around the school's gym and cafeteria, Dee said.
But every part of the high school experienced some form of flooding. That includes 8 inches of water in the buildings's boiler room and 5 feet in the school's pool filtration room.
The building's carpeting has been removed and drying equipment is in place throughout the facility. Remediation efforts are being developed to ensure there is no water in between walls and to prevent mold growth.
In his letter, Dee said representatives from the state's Department of Emergency Services and the Washington County Department of Emergency Services toured the damaged school Tuesday.
State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and staff representing Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, were also in attendance.
"I am pleased to share that each of these individuals/organizations fully understand the significance of the damage and what we as a district are up against. All have offered to be of support to our district as we move ahead and better understand our needs," Dee wrote.
Also Thursday, the village announced it has lifted a boil-water advisory that was put in place hours after the storms blew through.
A tree fell on a 14-inch water main, damaging 8 feet of pipe. The pipe has since been repaired.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
