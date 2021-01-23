Class of 2021 is losing hope for a normal senior year

Maddy Ring feels robbed.
The South Glens Falls senior was expecting her last year of high school to be one of the best years of her life.
She was planning to hang out with friends, cheer on her South High Bulldogs at athletic events, read to little kids at the elementary school, go on trips, do community service projects and play field hockey, track and softball.
Most of all, she was looking forward to participating in the South High Marathon Dance, helping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for people in need.
“Almost makes you lose hope of anything for this year,” Ring said. “I feel like I have been robbed of what are supposed to be two of the best years of my life, and I would do anything to have everything be normal and be able to go to school for my senior year.”
Many high school seniors, like Ring, have spent their last year of high school attending school part time, sitting in desks spaced 6 feet apart, wearing masks all day and missing out on all of their “lasts” — football games, pep rallies, sports, senior balls, senior trips, dances, college visits and time just hanging out with their friends.
“This is something I would never wish on anyone,” Ring said.
Some seniors thought the coronavirus pandemic would be over by the time they started school in September. They felt bad for the Class of 2020, whose members missed the tail end of their senior year.
But the Class of 2021 has it so much worse, said Jenna Farrell, another South Glens Falls senior.
“At least they got prom, they got Marathon, they got football games, their last homecoming,” Farrell said. “I just have my prom dress sitting in my closet.”
Farrell’s spring break trip to London and Scotland was canceled, and her junior prom scheduled for May was postponed.
But she was pretty happy when the Chemistry and Algebra II Regents exams were also canceled.
She was sure the pandemic would be over by the time she started her senior year in September.
Her prom was rescheduled for October, then January. Now it is being combined with the senior dinner dance, which she hopes will take place in June.
“Growing up, people always tell you that senior year is going to be the best year of your life, and you’re always looking forward to that,” Farrell said. “But that hasn’t really happened for anyone this year.”
Farrell is a chairperson for the Marathon Dance, and organizers aren’t sure if the fundraising dance will take place this year. The dance was one of the last big events that took place in March, right before schools shut down.
“For me, this dance means so much,” Farrell said. “And I know it means so much to the rest of the student body. It really is heartbreaking.”
Farrell is a member of the school’s a cappella singing group. Singers attend school on different days. They have to stand 12 feet apart and wear masks.
“We can’t really connect as a group,” she said, “and that’s been a challenge this year for us.”
Farrell said even her teachers agree that the school is unusually quiet this year.
“It’s lonely. If you’re in school, it’s so interesting but also really sad, because nobody talks,” she said. “We’re all separated, and we’re all masked up. Nobody talks.”
Students are even separated at lunchtime, when much of their socialization takes place.
“It’s taking a toll on everybody’s mental health,” Farrell said. “I just really hope college is looking up for us next year.”
School counselors
School counselors are well aware of the negative effect this pandemic is taking on students’ mental health, said Sondra Smith, a school counselor at Hudson Falls High School.
“We started to notice obviously, very quickly, around Hudson Falls that it just wasn’t the same feeling in the building this year,” Smith said. “We didn’t have as much school spirit as we normally have.”
The counselors started hosting themed days and showering students with goody bags with paraphernalia from different colleges.
“You have your kids that can handle the virtual learning and are doing well maintaining,” Smith said. “And then you have your good kids who academically, when you are in school every day, they’re amazing. You take away their athletics, their socialization, and all of a sudden, they’re like drowning.”
Hudson Falls students haven’t been back to school since before Christmas. But even when school was in person, only half the student body was in the building.
“The hallways this year are so eerie,” Smith said, “because even in between bell changes, it’s so quiet. You have half of your kids there.”
The reduced population has minimized the discipline issues, Smith said.
But there are students who won’t attend their Google Meets classes while schooling at home.
Some students also carry the burden of helping to care for their younger siblings during an at-home school day. Other seniors are trying to work to help contribute to the family income after their parents lost jobs.
“We find some of our seniors are stuck because they have the responsibility of a parent now,” Smith said. “At 17, 18, you’re not ready to take on the role of being a parent and trying to manage your own school life.”
Seniors who were relying on athletics to garner scholarship money are out of luck.
Many seniors have not had a chance to visit the colleges they plan to attend. A virtual tour just isn’t the same, Smith said.
Some students are ditching their plans to go away to college and are opting to stay local and attend SUNY Adirondack instead. Several seniors are considering taking a gap year.
While some students are doing well, others are simply going through the motions, Smith said.
“It’s not even just the seniors this year,” she said. “But it’s difficult when it’s your last year in the building and you’re expecting all this fun stuff, and you don’t get any of it.”
Hudson Falls senior Andrew Hogan said he is missing out on football, basketball and baseball as well as the key interactions he gets with his teachers.
“It’s all out of place, to be honest,” Hogan said.
He said he lacks the motivation to work from home and longs for the routine of going to school, going to practice, doing his homework and going to bed.
“The two days that I do go to school I kind of cherish because it’s something back to normalcy,” Hogan said.
His stress and anxiety levels have increased since the onset of the pandemic. But he is more concerned about the less fortunate kids in his class who need to attend school to escape their unstable home lives.
He, himself, misses his social interactions. His best friend attends school on the days he is virtual.
“It’s a weird vibe and stuff like that,” Hogan said. “Everything about it is just kind of off.”
He appreciates that several of his teachers have reached out and made themselves available to talk with students about their mental well-being.
He encourages parents to talk about it with their children as well.
“It just doesn’t seem like life is real,” he said.
Away from school
Whitehall senior Sophia Harris hasn’t been inside her high school since mid-March. An Aug. 24 storm flooded the entire high school, which has been closed since.
“When I left school in March I didn’t think that I would never step foot in my high school again,” Harris said.
She has missed her junior prom, homecoming, cheerleading, soccer, spirit week and spending time with her friends.
“I wanted to spend the last year of high school with my best friends and make memories with them,” she said.
It has taken a toll.
“It’s just depressing sitting in your bedroom all day and just looking at your computer screen,” Harris said. “We’re not as motivated as we normally were.”
Harris is hoping the school might be ready to welcome students back in May. She still holds out hope that her prom will be combined with this year’s junior prom. Her rose gold prom dress is still sitting in her closet.
“It took a toll on our mental health,” Harris said. “It’s upsetting not to see your friends every day at school and spend time with them for your last year of high school or the last year that you may ever see them again.”
Queensbury senior Christina Cummings recently switched from her hybrid school schedule to full-virtual due to the increasing number in COVID-19 infections. She spends a lot of time with her grandparents and wants to keep them safe.
As the class treasurer, Cummings has been trying to plan events and make sure every senior gets to attend. The Senior Ball, a dance usually held at The Queensbury Hotel, will be turned into a dinner that small groups of seniors will attend in shifts.
She hopes she will be able to play soccer in the spring. The striker participated in two signing ceremonies — one at home and one at school — when she committed to play soccer at St. Michael’s College in Vermont in the fall. When she visited the school, she had to stay inside her car.
Cummings said she is trying to make the best of her senior year instead of being upset about everything she is missing.
She hopes she will be able to attend the prom June 4 outside at Fort William Henry in Lake George.
Still, she is sad to think that she might not be able to enjoy all her last high school events.
“I didn’t expect last year to be my last homecoming game I went to or dance or anything,” Cummings said. “It’s like looking back and wishing you could do those things again. Before you would take them for granted. It’s like I would kill to go to a homecoming dance right now or be able to go to a football game.”
Disappointments
The end of high school has been full of disappointment, said Aiden Hirsch, a senior at Glens Falls.
“So many of the memories we would have made are now not going to happen,” Hirsch said. “I haven’t been able to see a lot of my classmates, teammates and friends since this all started almost a year ago.”
Missing out on playing sports has been the hardest part. He plays wide receiver and defensive back for football and shortstop for baseball.
“I looked forward to being a senior athlete and finishing my last year with great accomplishments,” he said. “Not being able to work with my teammates and coaches has really sucked.”
Hirsch is hoping he will still get to play football and baseball before his senior year ends.
“For me, it has had an effect on my mental health, and I would say my classmates would also agree it has done the same to them,” he said, “as every time we felt there was some hope of things going back to normal or somewhat normal, it just gets taken away.”
When Hartford senior Alexis Sesselman realized she may not play volleyball, basketball and softball her senior year, “It felt like a piece of me was taken away,” she said.
She felt lost. Connecting with her teammates is like forming another family, she explained.
“I have such a big heart when it comes to these sports because they helped me learn so many skills such as teamwork, hard work, communication, and helped me learn that there is no limit when it comes to pushing yourself and growing as a person,” she said.
She was hoping to make a name for herself athletically this school year.
“Missing out on the last chance to get your name up on one of those banners that hangs on our gym walls feels very defeating,” she said.
Angry, frustrated
Hartford senior Jacob Carpenter definitely thought COVID-19 would be over by now. He feels he has adapted to the new hybrid schedule and still hopes he gets to play right field for the Tanagers baseball team, if they can figure out how to stay 6 feet apart in the dugout.
He said his classmates are angry and frustrated with their senior year.
“I feel like overall, our class is just like, ‘It is what it is, and there’s nothing we can do about it,’” Carpenter said. “It is what it is.”
Queensbury senior Madison Curtis said this year has been mentally hard for students.
“Not being able to talk to your friends and/or teachers without worrying if you’re too close to them is a nightmare,” Curtis said, adding that anxiety levels are high right now.
She, too, has switched to virtual classes due to the high number of Queensbury students who have tested positive.
“Of course I am disappointed by what I have missed this year, but I have a complete understanding that these are sacrifices we have to make to keep our community safe,” Curtis said. “All I can wish for now is a proper graduation.”