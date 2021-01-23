Class of 2021 is losing hope for a normal senior year

Harris is hoping the school might be ready to welcome students back in May. She still holds out hope that her prom will be combined with this year’s junior prom. Her rose gold prom dress is still sitting in her closet.

“It took a toll on our mental health,” Harris said. “It’s upsetting not to see your friends every day at school and spend time with them for your last year of high school or the last year that you may ever see them again.”

Queensbury senior Christina Cummings recently switched from her hybrid school schedule to full-virtual due to the increasing number in COVID-19 infections. She spends a lot of time with her grandparents and wants to keep them safe.

As the class treasurer, Cummings has been trying to plan events and make sure every senior gets to attend. The Senior Ball, a dance usually held at The Queensbury Hotel, will be turned into a dinner that small groups of seniors will attend in shifts.

She hopes she will be able to play soccer in the spring. The striker participated in two signing ceremonies — one at home and one at school — when she committed to play soccer at St. Michael’s College in Vermont in the fall. When she visited the school, she had to stay inside her car.