Class act: Business donates all its prom dresses to Hudson Falls High School

HUDSON FALLS — High school student Lindsey Pulver said “yes to the dress” on Wednesday.
Pulver, a senior, picked out a teal gown from a selection of more than 100 outfits.
“I think it’s really nice. I really want to wear it to the senior dinner-dance,” she said.
Valerie Twiss, the owner of Valerie’s Too, closed her dress shop on Main Street late last year. She decided to donate her inventory of 87 dresses to the school, according to Kim Shea, middle school teacher and Student Council adviser.
Other members from the school community also donated some formal wear and accessories, which resulted in more than 100 outfits being available to be given away.
Shea said students from school organizations such as the Student Council and National Honor Society helped bring the dresses to the school and had the first crack at selecting an outfit for free. She said it would not have been possible without the student help.
All students were invited to select dresses during a “Say Yes to the Dress” event scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Shea said there are accessories, such as clutch purses, as well as a selection of suit coats for men, so students can walk out of the building ready for prom, which will take place on May 2.
Senior Hailie Casey said the giveaway is a great idea.
“I know in this community we have a need. Not having prom dresses is a reason why many girls don’t get to go to prom,” she said.
She said the dresses are top-of-the-line brand names and good quality.
“They’re all sizes, which I think is really great,” she said.
High school social worker associate Lisa Hogan and Spanish teacher Colleen Mager were helping students look over the dresses. Mager said it is a great opportunity for students, because dresses have gotten to be “astronomically” priced.
Senior Andre Pritchett said he spent $200 just to rent a tuxedo for his prom last year.
Shea said the district plans to do this event in the future.
School Superintendent Linda Goewey said the district is fortunate to have businesses in the community that support students in so many ways.
“Whether it’s donations like this or jobs and internships, we work hard to forge connections outside our school buildings,” she said in a news release.
