Class act: Business donates all its prom dresses to Hudson Falls High School

HUDSON FALLS — High school student Lindsey Pulver said “yes to the dress” on Wednesday.

Pulver, a senior, picked out a teal gown from a selection of more than 100 outfits.

“I think it’s really nice. I really want to wear it to the senior dinner-dance,” she said.

Valerie Twiss, the owner of Valerie’s Too, closed her dress shop on Main Street late last year. She decided to donate her inventory of 87 dresses to the school, according to Kim Shea, middle school teacher and Student Council adviser.

Other members from the school community also donated some formal wear and accessories, which resulted in more than 100 outfits being available to be given away.

Shea said students from school organizations such as the Student Council and National Honor Society helped bring the dresses to the school and had the first crack at selecting an outfit for free. She said it would not have been possible without the student help.

All students were invited to select dresses during a “Say Yes to the Dress” event scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.