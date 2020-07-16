Civil War statue destroyed in Congress Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Civil War statue in Congress Park was destroyed overnight, police said.

Two officers on a foot patrol through the park discovered the statue in pieces on the ground around 3:30 a.m.

There are security cameras in the park, which police are reviewing. They are also asking nearby businesses for footage that might show who destroyed the statue, they said.

It was knocked off its pedestal and appears to have shattered when it hit the ground.

The statue was dedicated on Sept. 21, 1875. It portrayed a soldier in a knee-length coat and cape, holding a rifle in both hands, with the rifle butt resting on the ground.

On the pedestal, a bronze plaque reads: "The Seventy-Seventh Regiment, New York Volunteers (Bemis Heights Battalion, Third Brigade, Second Division, Sixth Corps, Army of the Potomac, 1861–1865). Took part in all the campaigns of the Army of the Potomac, also in the Battle of Fort Stevens at Washington, D.C. and in the Campaign in the Shenandoah Valley under Sheridan."

The Bemis Heights Battalion mustered from Saratoga Springs. At a reunion in Schuylerville in 1902, battalion secretary E. H. Fuller described their fight at the battle of Antietam: