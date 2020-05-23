Civil War posts flourished in the region a century ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Only 16 of 422 one-time members of the Edgar M. Wing Post No. 147 of the Grand Army of the Republic celebrated its 50th anniversary on Feb. 16, 1930.

By 1939, all of the members had died, and the Glens Falls post of the organization for Civil War veterans was disbanded.

The local post, established in 1880, was named for Wing, a member of the 118th New York Volunteers, Adirondack Regiment.

Edgar Wing was a fifth-generation direct descendant of Abraham Wing, the founder of Queensbury and Glens Falls.

Edgar Wing died at a Confederate prison either the same day, or the day after, sources differ, and he was wounded in battle and captured May 16, 1884, at Drewry’s Bluff, Virginia.

Wing, who was 21 when he enlisted in August 1862, was the son of Halsey Wing, a Glens Falls lawyer, judge and industrialist.

There is an interesting story of reconciliation associated with Edgar Wing’s death.

Wing had a watch and a sword, both gifts from his father, in his possession when he died.

At the end of the war, the items made it into the home of a Confederate soldier from South Carolina.