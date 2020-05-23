Civil War posts flourished in the region a century ago
Civil War posts flourished in the region a century ago

Only 16 of 422 one-time members of the Edgar M. Wing Post No. 147 of the Grand Army of the Republic celebrated its 50th anniversary on Feb. 16, 1930.

By 1939, all of the members had died, and the Glens Falls post of the organization for Civil War veterans was disbanded.

The local post, established in 1880, was named for Wing, a member of the 118th New York Volunteers, Adirondack Regiment.

Edgar Wing was a fifth-generation direct descendant of Abraham Wing, the founder of Queensbury and Glens Falls.

Area's Civil War soldiers came home in 1865 to seek a 'peaceful sweetness'

Edgar Wing died at a Confederate prison either the same day, or the day after, sources differ, and he was wounded in battle and captured May 16, 1884, at Drewry’s Bluff, Virginia.

Wing, who was 21 when he enlisted in August 1862, was the son of Halsey Wing, a Glens Falls lawyer, judge and industrialist.

There is an interesting story of reconciliation associated with Edgar Wing’s death.

Wing had a watch and a sword, both gifts from his father, in his possession when he died.

At the end of the war, the items made it into the home of a Confederate soldier from South Carolina.

Eventually, the daughter of the Confederate veteran tracked down the Wing family in Glens Falls, returned the items, and the daughter became a good friend of a female Wing descendant.

Sources: The Post-Star, Feb. 8, 1930, April 24, Dec. 2, 1939; “Three Years With the Adirondack Regiment” by Col. John L. Cunningham

Remembering the Adirondack Regiment

Local Grand Army of the Republic posts named in memory of or in honor of members of the 118th New York Volunteers, Adirondack Regiment

  • Bolton – Selah Richards; age 27 when he enlisted on Aug. 9, 1862; died at a U.S. hospital July 25, 1864, after wounded in battle
  • Johnsburg – Leonard Bennett Jr.; age 23 when he enlisted Aug. 13, 1862; wounded in battle June 1864 and died Oct. 23, 1864, at a U.S. hospital
  • Horicon – Joseph A. Hastings; age 35 when he enlisted July 24, 1862; mustered out June 1865
  • Glens Falls – Edgar M. Wing; age 21 when he enlisted Aug. 8, 1862; wounded in battle and captured at Drewry’s Bluff May. 16, 1884; died either that day or a day later
  • South Glens Falls – Stephen B. Little; age 19 when he enlisted July 24, 1862; transferred April 13, 1864, to 96th Infantry; died in battle June 3, 1864 at Cold Harbor

Sources: New York State Military Museum; Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War GAR Records Project

