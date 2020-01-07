Civil lawsuit trial begins in 2015 fatal drunken driving crash

FORT EDWARD — Trial began Monday in state Supreme Court in a family's civil lawsuit over a 2015 drunken driving car crash that claimed the life of a Granville woman.

The family of Elizabeth Gibson sued the woman who killed her as well as the owner of the car that hit Gibson's vehicle on Route 22 in Granville on May 26, 2015.

The woman who was blamed for the crash, former Granville resident Kristina Loomis, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, and is serving a 4- to 12-year prison sentence.

She was found to be drunk, and driving without an ignition interlock device that was required because of prior driving while intoxicated arrests when she crossed into the oncoming lane and hit Gibson, a 47-year-old Granville resident, as she drove home from work.

The lawsuit names Loomis and her father, Melvin Loomis, and alleges a number of negligence claims.

Melvin Loomis was criminally charged in 2016 with allowing his daughter to drive a Cadillac sedan knowing that her driving privileges had been revoked because of an extensive drunken driving history.

