City water and sewer bills increase slightly; new assistance program available

GLENS FALLS — The City of Glens Falls Water and Sewer Department sent out customer billing statements for the first quarter of the year, which include a 5% increase.

In a news release from the city, all billing statements reflected a 5% net increase, with the main thrusts being an increase in costs with the new Biosolids Disposal process, as well as the rising costs of electric and natural gas.

The 5% increase averages $0.10 per day, under $4 per month, and approximately $38.72 for 2023.

Over the last 10 years in the city, based on the average usage of 20,000 gallons of water without sprinkler usage, the Water and Sewer Department fees have decreased nearly $100 per customer and exceeds the Department of Health water standards for drinking water and DEC standards for wastewater management.

The due date for payment without incurring a late fee is Feb. 16.

Payments can be made via USPS or paid online using the city website cityofglensfalls.com. Payments can also be made in person at City Hall, located at 42 Ridge Street, either at the controller’s window or the after-hours drop box located outside the front doors of City Hall.

Failure to receive a bill due does not relieve the customer of their responsibility to pay their bill. Customers can use the online payment tab on the city website to find current balances, historical billing information and consumption.

If assistance is needed, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) can help. LIHWAP is a new drinking water and wastewater emergency assistance program funded through New York state.

The amount of assistance is based on the amount of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by the applicant. The assistance program is targeted toward low-income households and the income guidelines are very similar to the Home Energy Assistance Program.

For more information, visit https://otda.ny.gov/LIHWAP.