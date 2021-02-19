City vows to move forward with police reform despite racist incident

GLENS FALLS — Members of the committee tasked with developing plans to reform the city's police department vowed to move forward on Friday following a racist incident that abruptly ended a virtual public forum to discuss the plans the day before.

The incident was “disheartening” and served as an important reminder that there is still work that needs to be done to end racism, said Mary Gooden, the president of the Glens Falls chapter of the NAACP and one of 14 people who sits on the city’s police reform committee.

“Unfortunately, it’s like 'welcome to our world.' This is what we’ve gone through for many, many years, and unfortunately, we’re still going through it and we’re going backwards,” she said.

Gooden said she would not be deterred by the group of individuals who sought to disrupt the meeting, and vowed that residents would be heard and a final plan would be adopted.

“You’re always going to have opposition, but we’re going to go forward,” she said. “This is not going to stop us, and we know this is not anything new.”

