City vows to move forward with police reform despite racist incident

GLENS FALLS — Members of the committee tasked with developing plans to reform the city's police department vowed to move forward on Friday following a racist incident that abruptly ended a virtual public forum to discuss the plans the day before.
The incident was “disheartening” and served as an important reminder that there is still work that needs to be done to end racism, said Mary Gooden, the president of the Glens Falls chapter of the NAACP and one of 14 people who sits on the city’s police reform committee.
“Unfortunately, it’s like 'welcome to our world.' This is what we’ve gone through for many, many years, and unfortunately, we’re still going through it and we’re going backwards,” she said.
Gooden said she would not be deterred by the group of individuals who sought to disrupt the meeting, and vowed that residents would be heard and a final plan would be adopted.
“You’re always going to have opposition, but we’re going to go forward,” she said. “This is not going to stop us, and we know this is not anything new.”
A public forum intended to give residents an opportunity to ask questions about the city’s proposed police reform plan was cut short on Thursday after several individuals disrupted the meeting with racial slurs.
Thursday’s meeting would have marked the first time that residents would have been able to directly speak with the committee that developed the proposed plan. The city has solicited public input on the plan through email and a pair of online surveys.
But the meeting was ended almost as soon as it began, after several individuals began unmuting their microphones and hurling racial slurs and making obscene comments.
More than 100 racist comments were also typed out in a chatroom that accompanied the Zoom videoconference meeting.
It’s unclear where the individuals were from or exactly how many took part. Several were thrown out of the virtual meeting, but others appeared to crop up in their place.
Attendees were not required to pre-register, meaning anyone who had the Zoom meeting information (which was displayed on the city's website) could attend the meeting.
A similar incident occurred during a community Zoom meeting in Albany earlier this month, and a public meeting in Saranac Lake was disrupted last month by a group of individuals who began displaying obscene images.
It's unclear whether Glens Falls city officials or the police department are investigating the incident.
Mayor Dan Hall and Chief Joseph Boisclair did not return requests seeking comment Friday.
Jim Clark, the city’s Fifth Ward councilman and head of the reform committee, said he was not aware if the incident is being investigated, but had asked that a recording of the call be sent to the police department for review.
Clark said he is in the process of scheduling another meeting, though an exact date has yet to be determined.
He said the meeting will likely be livestreamed on YouTube and people will be allowed to submit comments through the video’s comment section, which will then be read and addressed by committee members.
“We will have another meeting,” he said.
The city’s police reform efforts come as part of an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last June following the police-involved death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minnesota, who died after an officer there kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Cuomo’s order created the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, requiring all police departments in the state to develop reform plans by April 1 or risk losing state funding.
The Collaborative was designed to give the public an opportunity to probe current police procedures and suggest ways to adopt a more modern approach to policing.
Thursday marked a "sad day" for Jabes Prado, a local Black Lives Matter activist and founder of the nonprofit Lower Adirondack Visionary Association, which works to help disadvantaged youths.
Prado, who also sits on the city’s police reform committee, said bigotry and racism are prevalent throughout the region.
He add there are some who go as far as proudly displaying Confederate flags.
“This is everything that I’ve been saying is here already,” he said.
He added that he was hoping the committee will add additional language to address the concerns of minorities before a final proposal is adopted.
“We got to make sure the language is right for the community,” he said. “It has to be clear that discrimination is still a thing, racism is still a thing.”
