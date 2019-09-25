A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday for Lake George’s new $24 million wastewater treatment plant.
The event will take place at 10 a.m., rain or shine, at the facility located off Birch Avenue.
The current plant is more than 80 years old and emits an excessive amount of nitrates, which can cause a harmful algal bloom and turn the water green in the lake. The village is under a consent order from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to upgrade the plant.
Lake George has obtained about $7.25 million in grants for the project and has been looking for more outside funding.
Coffee and pastries will be served. Register for the event by calling 518-668-5771.
Water drawdown
Boralex Hydro Operations Inc. will temporarily lower the water level in the Hudson River between the Feeder dam in Glens Falls and the Glens Falls dam adjacent to the Route 9 bridge for maintenance work on its hydroelectric gates.
The water level in this area will decrease 8 feet from 269 feet in elevation to 261 feet for about one week, beginning Monday. The viewing platform for Cooper’s Cave on the South Glens Falls side of the river will remain open and is not affected, according to a news release.
The work includes replacing seals on the facility’s crest gates that were damaged from significant icing and high flows earlier this year.
Gun show
The Glens Falls Gun Show will return to Cool Insuring Arena next month.
The event is hosted by Marble Enterprises and will take place on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is $10 and children ages 12 and younger are free with admission by a parent or guardian.
All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.
Business of Art
The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council will hold a Business of Art Summit on Oct. 5.
The full day of professional development for artists and arts organizations will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LARAC Gallery at 7 Lapham Place in Glens Falls.
The first and last sessions of the event will be facilitated by Gail Hamel, of Hamel Resources, which offers human resources and training services to organizations. She will work with attendees on objectives for the day and developing a plan to implement their goals, according to a news release.
Everyone will meet together for a discussion in the morning and then break into two groups to allow for more personal attention in each session.
The two breakout sessions are “Your Business in the Digital World,” presented by Beth Moeller, and “Branding Your Business” from Kate Austin-Avon.
This event costs $20 prior to the event and $25 at the door. LARAC members will receive $5 off. Admission can be purchased online at www.larac.org or at the LARAC Gallery.
Event canceled
The Lake George Fire Department’s Family Fun Day has been canceled due to conflicts with other events, and will be rescheduled in the future.
The event was to take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Lake George Recreation Field and feature a variety of games and family activities.
