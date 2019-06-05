The American Legion of Glens Falls will conduct the annual Flag Day Celebration on Sunday.
“Music in the Park” will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the bandstand in City Park. The Legion brought the Flag Day celebration back in 2017, and officials wanted to celebrate with fun and music just like on July 4, according to a news release.
There will be a presentation of colors by the Sons of the American Legion color guard, singing of the National Anthem, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation by the legion's chaplain. The legion will honor all veterans who have carried and protected the flag for more than 200 years.
Volunteer groups such as the Hartford Community Band will provide the entertainment.
Legion members will distribute “Flags for Patriots,” with an inspiring story of the flag, as well as booklets on the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and small stick flags to wave. There will be a flag quiz, and the winner of the essay contest will talk about the meaning of the National Anthem, according to a news release.
People are invited to bring lunch, lawn chair and friends to the event.
Flag exchange
Speaking of flags, O’Brien Insurance is offering to exchange old, tattered American flags with new ones for Flag Day.
The flag exchange will take place on Flag Day — June 14 — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The agency is buying flags from St. Andrews Ace Hardware in Queensbury and will give out a new flag in exchange for a retired one at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis. People can stop by the office at 83 Bay St. during regular business hours.
The American Legion will dispose of the worn flags properly and ceremoniously.
Yoga on Glen Street
Yoga Kayla is closing down Glen Street again for its Yoga on Glen Street on Sunday.
The event will take place from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and is designed to raise money for the Tri-County United Way.
People of all levels of fitness are welcome to participate.
The suggested donation is $10.
Sewer plant costs rise
The bids have come back for the plumbing portion of the new Lake George wastewater treatment plant, and they have confirmed that the cost to build the plant will top $24 million.
The village had to rebid the plumbing portion of the project because nobody submitted any proposals. Village Mayor Robert Blais said Wednesday the low bid was R.F. Gordon Plumbing at $451,940. Blue Herring Construction had the general contracting bid at $16.98 million. Family Danz had the low bid of $350,600 for the mechanical systems and Stilsing Electric bid about $2.29 million for electrical services.
The bids have come in higher than anticipated.
“The engineers are blaming the tariffs on steel and lumber,” Blais said.
In addition, Blais said there is another $2.78 million in engineering, legal, administrative and equipment costs. Usually, a 10% contingency factor is included for unexpected costs, but the village is going to use a 5% figure. All in, the cost is more than $24 million.
The village is seeking to increase its borrowing from $15 million to $17 million and also seeking permission from the state to go over its constitutional debt limit. This would result in a debt payment of about $570,000 annually over the next 30 years.
The Village Board will have a joint meeting with the Lake George Town Board at 5 p.m. Monday in Village Hall to discuss the issue.
Lake George has received only about $6.7 million in grant funding for the project. Village officials are hoping the state will come up with additional funding, as representatives from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office have contacted them on two occasions, requesting information.
Lake George is under a consent order from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to replace the 1930s-era plant because it releases an excessive amount of nitrates, which can cause algal blooms that degrade the water quality of the lake. The new plant must be operational by August 2021.
Suffrage film screening
Crandall Public Library will host a screening of a film about the women’s suffrage movement followed by a panel discussion.
The event will take place on June 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Christine L. McDonald Community Room at Crandall Public Library. The program was originally scheduled for June 3.
The Celebrating Suffrage in Greater Glens Falls Committee presented a re-enactment of the 1900 New York State Suffrage Convention held in Glens Falls. The event was filmed by Hannah DeGarmo.
An edited version of the film will be shown, followed by a question-and-answer session and panel discussion. Re-enactor and life coach Linda McKenney will discuss portraying National American Woman Suffrage Association President Carrie Chapman Catt. Lillian Lasher, historical gastronome, will talk about recreating appetizers from "The Suffrage Cookbook." Tisha Dolton will discuss the suffrage songs and one-act play presented during that day.
Fit Fest
The fifth annual FitFest will take place on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon in City Park.
The fifth annual event is organized by the Glens Falls Collaborative and is designed to showcase the health, fitness and wellness organizations of the greater Glens Falls region.
The event features sample fitness class, interactive demonstrations, healthy food for sale, contests, music, as well as vendor booths, samples, children’s activities and information about organizations and services, according to a news release.
People interested in being a vendor or sponsor can sign up at www.glensfallsfitfest.com. Those interested in volunteering for the event can contact Tricia Rogers, committee chairwoman at trogers@adirondackchamber.org to express their interest.
Also assisting in the event is the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Wellness Council and the city of Glens Falls.
