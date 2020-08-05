City to test sewer lines next week

GLENS FALLS — The city will conduct a series of smoke tests on parts of its sewer system next week in the hopes of identifying any leaks and faulty connections.
Testing will require city engineers and members of the private consulting firm Arcadis to blow a simulated smoke into parts of the city's sewer lines to reveal any leaks and identify cross-connections between sewer and stormwater lines.
"We're seeking out leaks in the sewer system, or cross-connections, and we're focusing in on particular sections of the sewer system that flow directly to the treatment plant," said Steve Gurzler, the city's engineer.
Gurzler said the city is looking to reduce the amount of stormwater runoff that enters directly into the city's wastewater treatment center.
Testing will be conducted between Aug. 10 and Aug. 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The testing will center around neighborhoods to the west of the Glens Falls Tech Park until Platt Street, and north along Dix Avenue until Sagamore Street.
Those who suffer from respiratory aliments should contact either Arcadis at 518-250-7254 or the Glens Falls Water & Sewer Department at 518-761-3857 for advanced notice of when testing will be performed in their neighborhood.
The city is warning residents that a gray smoke may exit through the ventilation pipes of their home during testing, but said the the smoke should not enter any homes.
If smoke does enter a home, it's an indication that gases and odors from the sewer system are also entering. Residents should immediately ventilate their home and alert nearby testing crews if smoke is seen.
Those residents should immediately acquire a permit to make any necessary repairs, the city said in a news release.
Gurzler said the testing is part of the city's ongoing efforts to maintain and improve its aging sewer system.
Once leaks and cross-connections are discovered, the city will move to repair the damaged or faulty connections, he said.
"What we're doing is trying to locate those connections and fix them," Gurzler said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
