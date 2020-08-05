City to test sewer lines next week

GLENS FALLS — The city will conduct a series of smoke tests on parts of its sewer system next week in the hopes of identifying any leaks and faulty connections.

Testing will require city engineers and members of the private consulting firm Arcadis to blow a simulated smoke into parts of the city's sewer lines to reveal any leaks and identify cross-connections between sewer and stormwater lines.

"We're seeking out leaks in the sewer system, or cross-connections, and we're focusing in on particular sections of the sewer system that flow directly to the treatment plant," said Steve Gurzler, the city's engineer.

Gurzler said the city is looking to reduce the amount of stormwater runoff that enters directly into the city's wastewater treatment center.

Testing will be conducted between Aug. 10 and Aug. 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The testing will center around neighborhoods to the west of the Glens Falls Tech Park until Platt Street, and north along Dix Avenue until Sagamore Street.

Those who suffer from respiratory aliments should contact either Arcadis at 518-250-7254 or the Glens Falls Water & Sewer Department at 518-761-3857 for advanced notice of when testing will be performed in their neighborhood.