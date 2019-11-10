GLENS FALLS — The city is not ready to adopt the regulations governing protests at its Tuesday meeting, as Common Council members continue to want to refine the proposal.
The council was slated to adopt the rules that would require groups of at least 15 people to provide notice of demonstrations, prohibit protests at Centennial Circle and the Civil War Monument. A new item since the second draft required protesters and counterprotesters to be at least 30 feet apart from each other. In addition, there is also a line added that says the demonstration area is at the discretion of the police department.
Mayor Dan Hall said Wednesday that the council was likely to adopt the rules. However, Thursday, he said the matter has been postponed. Hall said Friday in a follow-up phone call that the council planned to schedule a workshop on the matter, possibly later this week.
“It’s just a lot of input. Everybody has got their opinion, so we’d rather get in the room and work on it,” he said.
Hall acknowledged that various demonstration groups have expressed concern about the regulations. At the last two Common Council meetings, members of pro-Trump groups American Patriots Express and the North Country Deplorables have expressed their vehement opposition to the proposed rules, saying they are an infringement on the First Amendment.
“If you look at the First Amendment, it says the right to peaceful demonstration and that’s what we want to encourage,” Hall said.
Bill Bombard, of the Friends who Support President Trump said Centennial Circle is the best place to do rallies and he does not believe there is a safety issue.
Working it out
Fifth Ward Councilwoman Jim Clark was the first to request a council workshop to go over the proposed changes, saying in an email dated Oct. 20 that the council has not had a sit down since the regulations were first presented.
He also said there should be a defined boundary where demonstrations could occur and worried that prohibiting them from using the circle would have other negative consequences.
“I would be concerned that we will be pushing the demonstrators to the Civic Center area and City Park. I would envision negative impacts for the arena and for businesses around the park, like the hotel and Morgan & Co. that have invested significant amounts of dollars to create and improve their businesses,” Clark wrote in an email obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request.
Clark also added that he wants to make sure the law can stand up to legal challenges.
“I understand the urgency to have a law enacted to help have some controls in place for the various demonstrations and to curb the potential for conflict. However, in my opinion, this law that we are considering now has far greater impact and ramification for the social fabric of our hometown and region and we should go into this knowing it will stand the test of time.”
Clark also expressed concern about the expense to the city and wondered whether the city should impose a fee. The city has incurred thousands of dollars in overtime for these protests because of the staff time with police and the Public Works Department. He said Chief Tony Lydon is just manning the protests with officers already on duty, since he could not get anyone to staff it using overtime. That is taking them away from other duties.
The Post-Star had requested all correspondence between the council and the mayor and between the public on the council on this issue for the period from Oct. 8 through Oct. 31.
Much of the correspondence includes Clark and Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer and Councilwoman-At-Large Jane Reid and City Clerk Robert Curtis. Palmer, Reid and Fourth Ward Councilman Scott Endieveri suggested changes following an Oct. 17 meeting of the Building and Codes Committee.
Protecting public safety
These changes included prohibiting demonstrations at the circle and the Civil War monument, reducing the notice time to five days for groups of 15 or fewer and banning firearms, except those displayed by participants in the Memorial Day parade, other ceremonial uses and law enforcement.
Palmer said in an email dated Oct. 21 that almost every city resident she has talked to want the city to move forward with these regulations. Some people wanted the city to be more protective about keeping guns away from the traffic circle. She said that state law does not preempt municipalities from setting local restrictions about guns.
In another email, Lydon defended the ban on facial coverings, saying it was necessary so protesters cannot conceal their identity. Also, if an officer needed to use pepper spray or other chemical on a group of demonstrators, it would not work if the protesters were wearing masks.
There was also a discussion about whether the city can ban drones or if that is strictly the purview of the Federal Aviation Administration. Lydon recommended a ban.
“As a matter of public safety, I would not want to see someone flying a drone over a group of people that had the ability to drop items into the crowd or potentially crash the drone into them,” he wrote.
Residents weigh in
A resident, whose name is redacted to protect privacy, said that it was smart to move the demonstrations away from the traffic circle, but wondering if would be a problem for business in other areas.
However, this person said the notice requirement seems onerous and it should be applied consistently.
“For instance, when Glens Falls High School wins a state championship, would we have the same concerns about an impromptu rally or celebration?” the person wrote.
In another email, dated Oct. 16 from “34-year residents” said that because of a scheduled protest “we won’t be coming to shop, eat or browse in our beautiful downtown Glens Falls.”
“While we appreciate the right to free speech, we are concerned about city liability, loss of business, property damage and personal injury,” they wrote.
Another person wrote an email dated Oct. 21, saying the city should prohibit sirens, horns bells, or other tone generators and should only use sound devices for voice amplification.
“It is our constitutional right to protest, but we must enforce and require mutual civility. There is no constitutional right to be rude or threatening. These rules apply to all. Our downtown image is critical. We have to be careful with it. Apparently, we must now require our (adult) children to behave.”
