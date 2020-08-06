City seeks to dismiss injunction in protest lawsuit

GLENS FALLS — The city on Wednesday petitioned a federal court to reconsider blocking a law that requires permits for demonstrations.

Two weeks ago, U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Khan granted a preliminary injunction in the case, preventing the city from requiring all "pre-planned" gatherings of 25 or more people to get a permit beforehand.

"Plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction should have been denied for multiple reasons and, in light of such, defendants respectfully submit that the court overlooked/misapprehended the applicable facts and law," newly filed court documents read.

American Patriots Express, a group whose members support the views of President Donald Trump, filed a federal lawsuit against the city over the law on June 16. Patriots Express argues the ordinance violates the First Amendment and unfairly targets those with conservative political views.

City officials say the law is politically neutral and concerns public safety.

A U.S. Supreme Court decision nearly two decades ago, upholding a law with similar language pertaining to the Chicago Park District, opened the way for its law, the city argued.

The city made a similar argument last month when it sought dismiss the lawsuit outright.