The Common Council has scheduled another meeting to discuss a request from Stewart’s Shops to rezone two parcels next to the old Time Warner Cable building on Ridge Street for a store on the 1.5-acre site.
The meeting will take place on June 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Common Council Chambers.
Mayor Dan Hall said Stewart’s has not yet submitted any revised plans.
Martha Noordsy, who lives on Graves Street, said putting a convenience store at that corner of Ridge and Graves would increase congestion and affect the safety of children walking to nearby Jackson Heights Elementary School.
“People don’t move here to be near to a convenience store,” she said at Tuesday's Common Council meeting.
Tony DeSantis suggested the city could dead-end Graves Street at one end, which would eliminate the use of it as a cut-through and also require Stewart’s to install a thick vegetative buffer to reduce noise, light spillage and odors emanating for the property.
More battle site finds
Dan Barusch, director of planning and zoning for the town of Lake George, said another button has been found at the site of the Courtland Street site where 18th century remains were found in February.
Like the last one, the button is from the First Pennsylvania Battalion, a regiment that was present in the Lake George area during the Revolutionary War. The battalion was part of the failed invasion of Quebec.
The partial remains of 13 people were found in February at the property where an apartment complex is being constructed.
About 6 to 12 people, mostly from the New York State Museum, spent a week at the site in late May and are now continuing their work on Saturdays for the rest of the summer.
More human remains have been found, including skulls, which Barusch said they expected to find in the pile of dirt because they were not found in the initial excavation.
The remains are being boxed up and sent to the state museum for cataloging. That process is expected to take a year.
Then, they will be re-interred. The current plan is to bury them at Battlefield Park. A committee has been formed to assist in that effort.
Paving work
Mayor Dan Hall said the city is following an aggressive paving schedule this year.
“We are paving 22 streets this year, which is more than we ever paved,” he said.
The city has completed Cherry, Locust and Morgan streets, according to Hall. This week, it is working on Lexington and Baldwin avenues and DeSantis, Pine, Fielding and Cortland streets. After that, the city will take two weeks off and will resume with more streets, including Horicon Avenue, Hope Avenue, Clayton Avenue, Kensington Road and Shippey, Garfield, Austin, Jerome and Fourth streets and parts of Sheridan Street.
Hall estimated the cost of the repaving is in the neighborhood of $800,000 — most of that funded through the state CHIPS grant, with some money from the city’s contingency fund.
In the last 11 years, the city will have paved over 130 streets, according to Hall.
Lake George paving
Speaking of paving, the town of Lake George is set to pave Wall Street to the town line and Dixon Hill Road as part of its paving program.
Instagram stories
The city of Glens Falls is now on Instagram.
People can search for “City of Glens Falls” to access the account.
“We’re communicating as many ways as we can,” said Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer, chairwoman of the city’s Technology Committee.
Hall said more than 100 people have followed the account in the first five days it has launched.
It was up to 138 followers as of Wednesday morning.
Online payments
Palmer said the city has begun preliminary discussions on the possibility of expanding the types of payments that residents are able to make online.
The Technology Committee will meet again on June 25 at 10 a.m. in the mayor’s conference room to continue exploring the issue.
New vehicles
The Glens Falls Common Council on Tuesday voted to bond $564,219 to buy a pumper truck for the Fire Department and $213,756 to buy an ambulance. It also is leasing a dump truck for five years at a cost of $59,118.
Mayor Hall said the new fire truck has been a long time coming.
“The truck we’re replacing is 29 years old,” he said.
The city’s last major purchase for the department was over 10 years ago, he added.
Town trucks
The Lake George Town Board agreed to take out a five-year bond anticipation note to purchase two trucks at a cost not to exceed $76,000.
The trucks are expected to arrive by the end of July.
Generous donation
Mayor Hall presented a $1,000 check from Brookfield Power to the Alzheimer’s Association on behalf of Second War Councilman Bill Collins.
Hall’s wife Sharon is retiring from the company. The mayor thanked the rest of the council for all the various organizations they are involved with in addition to serving on the board.
Collins, who was not at the meeting, is involved with a fundraiser called Play for Ray, which celebrates longtime resident, businessman and musician Ray Jett, who died in 2013 from Alzheimer’s disease.
Electricity cost savings
The town of Lake George will save between $8,000 and $10,000 by contracting with a new electricity provider, said Barusch, director of planning and zoning.
The town's consultant, Four Corners Energy, was able to find a deal with Constellation Energy, charging a fixed rate of 4.96 cents per kilowatt hour, which is several cents below what they are paying under the current contract.
Short-term rentals
Barusch reported that the town has issued 26 permits for short-term rentals.
The Town Board last November had adopted a new zoning code that requires people who are renting out their home for a period of 30 days or less to obtain a permit from the town and pay a fee of $50.
“Everybody’s been pretty good about getting this stuff done, getting their paperwork in, and abiding by the rule,” he said. “We had a few outliers that came in and challenged us and said you can't do this.”
Barusch said he believes there are a total of 60 residents renting out their houses.
