The Glens Falls Common Council is proposing $49.5 million in bonds to fund three sewer projects related to the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The city is looking for $13,161,000 in electrical system upgrades, $30,426,200 in water distribution system upgrades, and $2,936,000 for inflow and infiltration reduction on Washington and East Washington streets .

The agenda for the 7:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday reflected all of the projects and the bond amounts being asked for.

$14 million in bonds will cover the electrical system upgrades. According to the bond resolution it will also cover related facility reconstruction.

The water distribution system upgrades will revitalize 29,000 feet of water main in the city and is needed due to the age and its insufficient size. A $32 million bond would address those changes, according to resolution documents.

$3.5 million in bonds will cover the improvement to Washington and East Washington streets. The city must undertake sewer separation and improvements to the storm water system as part of the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Combined Sewer Overflow Guidance for Long Term Control Plan, resolution documents said.

A Combined Sewer Overflow is a combined sewer system that collects rainwater runoff, domestic sewage, and industrial wastewater into one pipe. With wet weather from rain or snowmelt, untreated or partially treated water combines with wastewater and discharges directly to nearby streams, rivers, and other water bodies, creating an overflow, according to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The changes would separate wastewater from snow melt or stormwater.

The documentation for the city’s proposed projects include partial grants and New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation loans. The projects have yet to begin.

The Common Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on the third floor of city hall.