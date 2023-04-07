GLENS FALLS — American Rescue Plan Act funds will kick-start renovations to the city’s parks this summer.

Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer reported at the Recreation Committee on Tuesday and at the most recent Common Council meeting that $1 million has been allocated to update playgrounds, basketball courts, fields, and more.

“The Recreation Committee wanted to come up with a proposal to use some of the ARPA money. ... We talked to the mayor about it and you (Collins) were so supportive of the parks and revitalizing them and agreed to allocate $1 million to them, along with the rest of the council,” she said.

The county also pitched in by contributing roughly $172,000 to the projects.

Palmer also said the company will have construction completed before the end of the summer.

“The bid that we accepted had a stipulation that the work will be completed by August, so by the end of this summer we’ll have new basketball courts, pickleball courts, in some cases tennis courts, at almost every park,” she said.

The committee discussed using the remaining $236,072 in ARPA funds for field repairs at the Murray Street park.

“I know the fields at Murray Street have been something the committee wants to look at and some possible water infrastructure work to check on,” she said.

Tom Girard, city superintendent of public works, gave suggestions to the committee about what would be the next best move with the funds left. He said that the fields at Murray Street are being used as practice fields for lacrosse this spring and are in need of redoing.

In the update Palmer gave the council about the parks, she said that the park restorations will be nothing but a positive boost for the community, residents and visitors of Glens Falls.

“I think this is a historic and important investment for our community that the residents will appreciate,” she said. “I truly believe this is an investment in quality of life that will touch each neighborhood in the city and benefit our residents.”