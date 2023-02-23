GLENS FALLS — A new city parking study suggests there is no need for a new parking facility or additional spaces. The report also recommends stricter enforcement of parking and charging for parking in the core area of downtown.

The study by BFJ Planning and C.T. Male Associates makes a number of preliminary recommendations to tackle both off-street and on-street parking issues.

Jeff Flagg, the city's economic development director, said the consultants proposed that city officials look into parking management, pricing, parking redistribution, shared parking and wayfinding.

Data was collected on Oct. 27 and 28.

"The crux of all of this was to survey what we had available and then they do some field assessments of who was parking where and for how long," he said.

The core area parking is located in the Elm Street, Exchange Street, Ridge Street and Warren Street lots.

On-street and off-street parking in core parking areas had a 78% peak midday occupancy between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. with 81 vacancies. The average occupancy, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., totaled 68% and 121 spots were vacant, according to the report.

For the outer parking areas, there are spots located in the South Street lot, Clinton Avenue garage ground floor, Park Street garage and at Cool Insuring Arena. The total midday peak for on- and off-street parking was 62% with 329 spots vacant. The total average occupancy was 50% with 434 spots vacant, the report noted.

Combined, the city has 1,239 parking spots with a midday occupancy of 67% and an average occupancy of 55%. The midday vacancies were 410 spots, with an average occupancy of 555 vacant spots between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Roughly another 23 spots will be created when the Elm Street lot construction involving Glens Falls National Bank concludes.

The study made preliminary recommendations of how to approach city parking, one being parking management. Stricter enforcement through hiring another parking enforcement officer and educating the public on the importance of parking-turnover for local business were suggested.

Flagg said one thing that was not considered in the study was the pause of parking enforcement at the beginning of the pandemic. During the time of the study, two-hour parking limits were not being enforced.

"They were trying to get to a picture of who is parking there and how long but you have to keep in mind they did this after the summer season and we still weren't enforcing our parking restrictions at the time," he said. "Mayor (Bill) Collins said in the fall we would begin ticketing at the first of the year."

Notifications were placed on vehicles parked in a spot for more than two hours at the end of the year.

"No enforcement was one thing that skewed the study, and now you might ask to what direction it's skewing. In some ways it might mean there's more people parking downtown that would otherwise need to, but certainly with unfettered demand that happened. If you let anybody park anywhere they wanted, the streets and lots are going to be full," he said.

Another recommendation the report makes is to consider charging for parking in the core area, as more than 90% of parking spots were occupied during peak hours. The study said introducing a fee for core parking would increase turnover rates and improve availability among the high-demand streets.

At a Special Projects Committee meeting on Tuesday in City Hall, Flagg said if fees were ever introduced they shouldn't be harsh or expensive.

"I don't think anybody would say that the purpose of this is to be punitive. It's not designed to be revenue generated," he said.

Flagg said another factor that was not accounted for in the study was employees returning to the Elm Street lot when renovations are completed to Glens Falls National Bank.

"Yeah, those spots are going to open up, but employees will be utilizing some of them again," he said.

As for the recommendation of shared parking, the study suggests maximizing shared parking opportunities within new developments. Along with that, there are suggestions in the report of updating the city's parking map to include the Park Street lot.

Flagg said updating the parking map is something to start with as some exceptions to the two-hour rule are outdated.

"The map is showing exceptions for when Verizon was still located on Pine Street. There's old exceptions that we can get rid of as they are no longer needed and an updated parking map would help," he said.