GLENS FALLS — Spring open pickup for Glens Falls residents’ yard debris will begin on Monday and end on May 26.

The Department of Public Works will begin pickups in Ward 3 and then proceed through Ward 2, Ward 1, Ward 4, and then Ward 5 before looping through the city’s wards once again.

“Please do not mix topsoil, sod, trash, or heavy materials in with the leaves and other yard trimmings” said DPW Superintendent Tom Girard in a news release. “All residents will need to make sure all brush is separate, piled in one direction. Please be aware that all grass clippings must be bagged. And, the city does not provide pick-up services for major clearing operations or to commercial establishments.”

Once the open pickup schedule ends, the DPW will begin its weekly seasonal yard debris schedule which is as follows: Ward 3 on Tuesdays, Ward 2 on Wednesdays, Wards 4 and 5 on Thursdays, and Ward 1 on Fridays.

All yard debris after May 26 must be bagged.