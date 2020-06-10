City OKs Queensbury trail after years of talks

The project — scheduled to break ground this summer — is expected to cost the town $100,000.

The Watershed Recreation Plan requires Queensbury to put up signs along the trail, notifying users that the watershed is used for drinking water and listing all prohibited activities.

Dogs must be leashed and no water-based activities, like swimming and fishing, will be permitted.

Other banned activities include use of motor vehicles on the trail, campfires and dumping, which has been a problem in the watershed in recent years, Hall said.

“Sometimes we’ve had a lot of illegal dumping on both the lower and upper watershed,” Hall said.

Plans call for the installation of 20 gates along the lower watershed — including 10 on the Halfway Brook Trail — to prevent people from trespassing.

“I think it’s going to work,” Hall said.

Anyone found to be engaging in prohibited or illegal activity along the trail will face criminal charges, including trespassing, according to the plan.

The town will also be required to perform water quality tests and report any results to the city so necessary action can be taken.