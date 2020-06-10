City OKs Queensbury trail after years of talks

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Common Council on Tuesday adopted plans that will allow the town of Queensbury to begin constructing the Halfway Brook Trail after years of discussions between the two municipalities.
Plans to build the 1.5 mile trail, which will run along Halfway Brook between Aviation Road and Peggy Ann Road and across Glens Falls’ lower watershed — a source of drinking water for the city — have been in the works for the past six years, but have been slow-going over concerns about water contamination.
“It’s something that’s a valued resource for the city, so anytime somebody wants to come on to our property, there’s always some hesitancy,” Mayor Dan Hall said.
A steering committee, with three representatives each from Glens Falls and Queensbury, recently finished a Watershed Recreation Management Plan for the trail. The plan was approved unanimously by the city’s Common Council Tuesday.
Queensbury is expected to vote on the plan Monday night, said John Strough, the town’s supervisor.
Strough began advocating for the trail six years ago to connect other pre-existing trails.
“One link that was absolutely needed is this Halfway Brook Trail,” Strough said.
Once built, the Halfway Brook Trail will connect with the southern end of the Rush Pond Trail and the Feeder Canal Trail, Strough said.
The project — scheduled to break ground this summer — is expected to cost the town $100,000.
The Watershed Recreation Plan requires Queensbury to put up signs along the trail, notifying users that the watershed is used for drinking water and listing all prohibited activities.
Dogs must be leashed and no water-based activities, like swimming and fishing, will be permitted.
Other banned activities include use of motor vehicles on the trail, campfires and dumping, which has been a problem in the watershed in recent years, Hall said.
“Sometimes we’ve had a lot of illegal dumping on both the lower and upper watershed,” Hall said.
Plans call for the installation of 20 gates along the lower watershed — including 10 on the Halfway Brook Trail — to prevent people from trespassing.
“I think it’s going to work,” Hall said.
Anyone found to be engaging in prohibited or illegal activity along the trail will face criminal charges, including trespassing, according to the plan.
The town will also be required to perform water quality tests and report any results to the city so necessary action can be taken.
Water quality has become a much talked about issue in recent years, particularly in the Lake George region.
The Lake George Park Commission established a boat inspection program, requiring that all trailered vessels be inspected before being launched into the lake to combat the spread of invasive species.
In addition, the Commission recently sent stormwater regulations, aimed at curtailing the number of pollutants entering the lake, to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation for approval.
In Queensbury, the town will be required to test for phosphorus and nitrogen — common ingredients found in fertilizer that can cause algae blooms and taint waterways — as well as coliform, a bacteria found in fecal matter.
Meanwhile, Strough said he is excited construction can actually begin in July.
A few details are still being worked out, including tweaks to the design of two proposed parking lots along Potter Road and Peggy Ann Road, but all the major obstacles have been cleared.
“Hopefully by the fall we’ll be able to do the grand cutting and open up the trail to the public,” he said. “Which is perfect. Fall weather is a great time to be on trails.”
