City official: Don't let wipes clog pipes

In some spots, the city's system has grinders in place capable of grinding up sticks or even things like golf balls, Gurzler said. But the wipes find a way through, becoming long, stringy ropes that wind around gears and other moving parts.

Any sort of commercial wipes should be thrown away in the trash, he said.

As alternatives, he suggested washing hands with soap and water instead of using antibacterial wipes, cleaning home surfaces with wet, soapy rags that can be laundered and using moistened toilet paper.

The wipes and other things people put down toilets, like sanitary napkins, have been creating problems for years, but it has gotten worse with the pandemic, he said.

More people are spending more time at home, and they're more devoted to cleaning and disinfecting, he said.

The city has recently dealt with sewer blockages on Third, Mason, South and Staple streets, he said.

"Our crews have to go out and clear blockages, and sewage can back up into people's houses.

"Consider the environment, consider your neighbors. It puts our crews out, and the more our crews are out and exposed, the more chance they could contract or spread COVID-19," he said.

"Everybody should show a little consideratio​n."

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

