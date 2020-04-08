City official: Don't let wipes clog pipes

GLENS FALLS — With lots of people stuck at home and cleanliness on everyone's mind, the city's sewer system is getting clogged more than ever with various sorts of cleaning wipes, according to Steve Gurzler, the city's engineer who also runs its sewer and water operations.
"You can put things down the toilet, as long as they are human waste, water and toilet paper. Maybe bowl cleaner. Nothing else should go down that bowl," Gurzler said.
Even though some wipes are advertised, on the packaging, as "flushable," they are made of non-natural fibers that don't break down but can get stuck in the system's pumps and shut them down.
If both pumps in the pumping station stop working, it creates an emergency that can lead to a sewage overflow, Gurzler said. Workers have to take the pumps apart to fix them.
Some wipes are infused with bleach or cleaning fluid and marketed for wiping down countertops and other cleaning tasks. Others are pushed as a complement to toilet paper. Both can end up getting flushed, with similar results.
"They are not a natural fiber," Gurzler said. "They are polypropylene or polyester. They're not a woven material and they don't break down."
The wipes tend to stick to each other inside the pipes and can form balls or wads that block the flow of sewage. The result can be backups into residents' homes.
In some spots, the city's system has grinders in place capable of grinding up sticks or even things like golf balls, Gurzler said. But the wipes find a way through, becoming long, stringy ropes that wind around gears and other moving parts.
Any sort of commercial wipes should be thrown away in the trash, he said.
As alternatives, he suggested washing hands with soap and water instead of using antibacterial wipes, cleaning home surfaces with wet, soapy rags that can be laundered and using moistened toilet paper.
The wipes and other things people put down toilets, like sanitary napkins, have been creating problems for years, but it has gotten worse with the pandemic, he said.
More people are spending more time at home, and they're more devoted to cleaning and disinfecting, he said.
The city has recently dealt with sewer blockages on Third, Mason, South and Staple streets, he said.
"Our crews have to go out and clear blockages, and sewage can back up into people's houses.
"Consider the environment, consider your neighbors. It puts our crews out, and the more our crews are out and exposed, the more chance they could contract or spread COVID-19," he said.
"Everybody should show a little consideration."
