City of Saratoga Springs to ticket repeat social distancing offenders

SARATOGA SPRINGS — City officials announced Tuesday tickets will be given to individuals who continue to violate social distancing guidelines outlined by the CDC.

During a news conference held outside City Hall City Public Safety Commission Robin Dalton announced efforts the city will take to discourage people from gathering in city parks, on streets and elsewhere.

Dalton said violators will first be given a warning and they will be informed of the guidelines set. Repeat offenders will next be given an appearance ticket with fines of $250 for each violation.

The CDC guidelines encourage people to stay at least 6 feet apart and strongly advises against gatherings of people to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to Saratoga County Department of Health, the county has 117 confirmed cases as of 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

