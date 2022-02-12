City of Glens Falls to hand out COVID test kits Monday

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls will be handing out free COVID-19 test kits on Monday.

Test kits will be distributed to the public from 2 to 3 p.m. at City Hall located at 88 Ridge St.

Mayor Bill Collins said the city will have nearly 150 kits to distribute.

City Hall has already handed out close to 300 kits earlier in the week.

"We handed out 150 on Monday and another 130 today," Collins said on Wednesday.

"We're waiting for an additional 188 kits from county supervisors," the mayor added.

These additional kits will be distributed throughout office staff and to the public on Monday.

