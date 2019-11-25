GLENS FALLS — A truck carrying an electronic sign with a message from MoveOn and Need to Impeach asking U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, to vote to impeach President Donald Trump was parked outside The Post-Star on Monday morning, until a city official told it to move because the operator did not have a required temporary sign permit.
The sign stated: “Donald Trump Committed Bribery. To get a foreign government to undermine our elections. Tell Rep. (Elise) Stefanik: Defend Democracy Impeach Trump. Text IMPEACH to 6683366.”
The truck was parked on Lawrence Street in front of the paper’s office beginning at around 8 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., when city Code Enforcement Officer Kris Vanderzee showed up and informed the driver that there was no temporary sign permit obtained.
The city requires organizations to obtain temporary sign permits and pay $25. Political signs are limited to a maximum of 6 square feet and can be placed only on private property.
The political groups MoveOn and Need to Impeach, is seeking to impeach the president for holding up aid to Ukraine unless the country committed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings.
“We placed the billboard in front of The Post-Star office to let local media know that MoveOn members and constituents of New York State District 21 do not support Rep. Stefanik's loyalty to Donald Trump,” she said in an email.
Zuccaro did not immediately respond to a follow-up email after the truck moved.
The vehicle was to be in front of Stefanik’s Glens Falls office on Warren Street from noon to 2 p.m. A check of the area revealed the vehicle was parked there but was dark.
MoveOn is doing a total of eight billboards in targeted congressional districts in New York, Texas, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona, according to spokeswoman Anna Zuccaro.
Zuccaro declined to say the specific cost of the campaign, only saying it was in the five figures.”
The goal is to sway Republican members of Congress, according to a news release.
“So far, no Republican member of Congress has vocalized support for impeachment. The representatives targeted by these billboards include two people retiring from the House, lawmakers who have split with Trump in key votes and those who represent less conservative constituencies,” the release stated.
The release went on to say that the billboards “demand that these members of Congress stop covering for Donald Trump’s abuses of power, in which he pressured a foreign government to interfere in a U.S. election to advance his own political interests, undermined state and local elections, interfered with national security, and got caught trying to cover it all up.”
The billboard was supposed to be back before the newspaper and Stefanik’s office on Tuesday. It is set to go to the Saratoga County Republican Committee office at 125 High Rock Ave. in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs from 4 to 5 p.m. on those days.
The sign will make a stop to Stefanik’s Plattsburgh District Office at 137 Margaret St. on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m.
