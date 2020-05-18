City holding open pickup, announces water flushing
Pickup coming

Piles of leaves, sticks and other lawn debris have been waiting along the city's streets for weeks, as the spring open pickup was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The city workers will start pickup up the debris Monday and continue for two weeks.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The city Department of Public Works will hold open pickup this week, collecting leaves and other lawn waste.

The open pickup begins Monday and runs through the following Friday, May 29, with crews passing through the city just one time because of the late start.

City officials ask residents to separate bags, brush and branches as much as possible, and remind residents that grass clippings must be bagged.​

The usual early spring open pickup was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will begin spring flushing of water mains and fire hydrants on June 1. The water system flushing helps maintain the quality of the city's water, while the hydrant flushing tests the functioning of valves and hydrants.

Flushing will begin at the northwest corner of the city and proceed south toward the Hudson River.

Water service will not be disrupted, but will cause occasional incidences of discolored water. The water remains safe and running the tap for a few moments should clear up any discoloration.

The flushing takes place during the day, Monday through Saturday, and takes about two weeks.

For questions, contact the Water and Sewer Department at 518-761-3850.

