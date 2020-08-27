City firefighters agree to salary changes in bid to help financially strained city

GLENS FALLS — In a bid to help the city deal with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, city firefighters have agreed to make changes to their negotiated pay raises afforded to them under a 2018 three-year contract.
The city's firefighters union approached Mayor Dan Hall and the Common Council earlier this month, offering to split the pay schedule for the 2% annual raise afforded to members, said Councilwoman Jane Reid, who chairs the council's personnel committee.
"This whole thing came about at the behest of the firefighters union who came to the mayor and to the personnel committee and said that they knew, due to COVID, the city was going to be facing some budgetary challenges," she said.
Glens Falls Firefighters Union Local 2230 President Tom Ordway did not return a message seeking comment.
The changes, which were approved by the Common Council on Tuesday, will still give city firefighters the 2% raise they are entitled to under their current contract, but would allow the city to split the raise into two parts.
Previously, the salary increases were due on Jan. 1, but under the revised deal, the city will now make two 1% payments in January and July beginning next year.
The agreement will also extend the firefighters' current contract by one year, through the end of 2022.
No other changes to the contract have been made, Reid said.
She added that the revised payment schedule will provide less strain on the city's finances for the first half of 2021, while still giving firefighters the raise they are entitled to.
"They are getting a 2% raise, but the second percentage doesn't take effect until July," Reid said.
The city has experienced a drop in revenue this year because of the pandemic.
Earlier this year, Hall said the city is facing a revenue gap of between 20% and 25%.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly called on the federal government to provide funding to help state and local governments deal with the financial fallout from the pandemic.
New York is currently facing a $30 billion budget gap over the next two years because of the pandemic, Cuomo has said.
Congress so far has been deadlocked on a deal to provide additional funding to struggling municipalities like Glens Falls. Without federal aid, the city will likely either have to raise taxes or cut services.
Fire Chief James Schrammel said the renegotiated contract speaks volumes about the personnel in his department who have seen firsthand the effects the virus has had on the city and its residents.
"I think them stepping forward shows the character the union has as a whole to give back to the community a little bit, the only way they pretty much can," he said.
Reid agreed, and added that the city's firefighters' willingness to renegotiate the terms of their contract is greatly appreciated.
"We didn't generate this idea, but we appreciate this idea greatly," she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
