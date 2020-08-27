City firefighters agree to salary changes in bid to help financially strained city

No other changes to the contract have been made, Reid said.

She added that the revised payment schedule will provide less strain on the city's finances for the first half of 2021, while still giving firefighters the raise they are entitled to.

"They are getting a 2% raise, but the second percentage doesn't take effect until July," Reid said.

The city has experienced a drop in revenue this year because of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Hall said the city is facing a revenue gap of between 20% and 25%.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly called on the federal government to provide funding to help state and local governments deal with the financial fallout from the pandemic.

New York is currently facing a $30 billion budget gap over the next two years because of the pandemic, Cuomo has said.

Congress so far has been deadlocked on a deal to provide additional funding to struggling municipalities like Glens Falls. Without federal aid, the city will likely either have to raise taxes or cut services.