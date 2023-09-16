From a press release, Friday Sept. 15: The City of Glens Falls has detected a Sewer Line Break in downtown Glens Falls at or near 193 Glen Street.

Work to repair this is expected to begin early next week and is expected to take a few days.

The DPW is Working with the Water & Sewer Department to make arrangements for traffic, which will be limited to a single lane while the repair work is underway.

Motorists are advised to expect Detours and Delays and should plan to use routes other than Glen Street (between Centennial Circle and the Civil War Monument).

More information will be provided as it becomes available.