City cancels skating events at Fire Road rink
GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls has canceled all public events at the Fire Road Recreation Ice Rink in an effort to prevent the spread of illness. 

Until further notice, all public open skating sessions, home school skate sessions as well as all skating lessons are canceled. 

There have not been any reported cases of illness in connection with the Fire Road facility, according to officials.

Across the region, three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Saratoga County and two new cases in Albany County.

