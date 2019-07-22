{{featured_button_text}}
Glens Falls City Band concert

The Glens Falls City Band concert is moving from City Park to inside The Queensbury Hotel tonight because of the rain. 

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls City Band concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. today in City Park, will instead be held in one of the ballrooms at The Queensbury Hotel due to the rain. 

City officials announced the change on Monday afternoon. 

